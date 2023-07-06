  • Write a Review
American West (formerly Queen of the West) Review

77 reviews
The 120-passenger American West, formerly Queen of the West, cruises the Columbia and Snake rivers in the Pacific Northwest. Itineraries include six-, seven- and 14-night sailings from Portland, Oregon. First launched in 1995, the ship underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation in 2011, which included the addition of private balconies, a new library on the third deck, and the conversion of several cabins into singles..

The 230-foot ship is propelled by a three-story-high churning paddlewheel. But unlike earlier paddlewheelers, American West doesn't rely on a steam engine. Instead, it is powered by a revolutionary hydraulic propulsion system that uses environmentally safe biodegradable hydraulic oil. The new "authentic" paddlewheel provides a quieter and smoother ride, with less impact on the environment.

Another unique feature: A 45-foot-long bow ramp allows passengers to go ashore anywhere along the river, much as the 19th-century vessels did. Passengers can take a shore excursion sponsored by the cruise line or arrange their own outing in ports.

Emphasis onboard is on scenery, culture and camaraderie. Experts are brought aboard to inform and entertain, often focusing on regional history or traditions. All meals, which feature fresh meats and seafood, and in-season fruits and veggies, are taken in one open seating.

Some 60 percent of the cabins feature balconies, and all have flat-screen satellite TV's and DVD players. There are 12 cabins for solo travelers.

Passengers: 120

American West (formerly Queen of the West) Cruiser Reviews

Authentic paddlewheel ship with a bright new interior

It's hard to beat the charm of an authentic little paddlewheel ship like America West.Read More
Bond,James

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Refurbished American West

Currently sailing on the recently refurbished American West. Saw previous negative reviews and was hesitant, but cruise line said it was being fully refurbished. It is lovely!Read More
Sdyer5

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

It was awesome

The excursions were fun and there was lots of information given about all the spots we stopped at. The busses you take to the excursions were clean and comfortable as well.Read More
Shctaylor

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Queen of the West is very old equipment

From other passengers that had been on American Cruise Lines I would hear consistently that they had good experiences on some of the companies other trips.Read More
jabaker

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

