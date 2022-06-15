About Us: We are both in our late 70's and mobility challenged. In fact, I will be having hip replacement surgery about 1 month after the cruise. This was our 16th cruise, 3rd river cruise.
We first booked a Mississippi River cruise in February 2020. Then COVID happened. We kept trying to take this cruise and finally settled on a September 2021 sailing. Three days before we were to leave, ...
As a very senior (94 years) solo traveler, I found my cruise from Pittsburgh to St. Louis aboard the Heritage suited me perfectly. Everyone was friendly and outgoing. All meals in the dining room were with different new friends each day. Tables for 4 or 6 made it perfect for a solo to join and be welcomed by others at the table.
One terrific aspect of the trip was that the company has its ...
There were more cons than pros. Biggest issue was dining. Either we were acknowledged immediately by the server or waited up to 15 minutes for our order to be taken. Food was hit or miss. Mostly miss..often cold or undercooked. Portions were small. Did not ask for more as it would take too long to get the food again. The entertainment was good and then laughable, it was so bad. Could not ...
We really enjoyed this cruise. The sign up process was very easy. The person that signed us up on the phone was very knowledgeable and helpful. The small cruise feel of the cruise was very relaxing. The Crew were all very helpful and friendly. They would stop and take the time to greet you and answer any questions. The food was excellent with many choices. There were many options for excursions ...
I chose this cruise because friends had booked it based on advice from AAA. I didn’t expect much but was so very happy. I call it a “fun-size” ship because I have only traveled on large ocean cruisers before. It was cute & cozy, very comfortable and up-to-date. I stayed in the owners suite. Friends stayed in th AAC double cabin as well as a single cabin. All were located on Deck 3. All were very ...
American Cruise Lines does know how to do it right. From top to bottom every officer and crew is friendly, the food is never ending and great. Included is a happy hour each night staffed by generous bartenders. Cindy was our housekeeper, each day, while we were at breakfast, she would get our room straight and clean. Stevie and Don, our main entertainment did everything from the 50's to the ...
Crew and staff were very friendly and helpful. Training was extremely poor and turnover in kitchen servers lost 40% over the trip with only 20% refilled. This made the hotel manager and his managers to fill in all over the ship. The hotel manager had to show the room help how to properly turn the room down@ night. The bathroom mirror was never cleaned during the 10 day trip. Our room was directly ...
American cruise line has been my choice for a wonderful cruise two years. It is so easy to relax on board this ship. I had wonderful excursions they provided with bus just for us to go see at each port of call. The food was always good and service excellent. I loved all the professional entertainment they hired to come aboard and kept us dancing, singing and painting with them. This is a very good ...
My father-in-law had heard our "river stories" as we came home from other American Cruise Line vacations. (We are ALL IN for small ship cruising!) At the last minute, two weeks before the proposed sailing, we asked him if he wanted to come for his 96th (he is a medical marvel!) birthday. He 'fretted' about whether he would be able to handle the tours and the airport travel. 4 days before we ...
We wanted to travel on the Mississippi and learn about the South and the Civil War. The cruise and the excursion were reasonably good. but the last day was a disaster. We docked in Tunica Mississippi which was 45 miles from downtown Memphis. We were not advised of this change in advance and had signed up for two bus tours to see Memphis and the museums. We spent over four hours total driving ...