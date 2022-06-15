Looking down on the AMERICAN HERITAGE at port
Photo Credit: vacationreporter
WWII museum, New Orleans, LA
Photo Credit: vacationreporter
American cruise line motorcoaches follow the ship on land to personally escort you to your excursions in comfort
Photo Credit: vacationreporter
WWII Navy veteran sitting beside a statue of President Roosevelt a the WWII museum in New Orleans, LA
Photo Credit: vacationreporter
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
147 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Best type of travel for seniors who love people.
"As a very senior (94 years) solo traveler, I found my cruise from Pittsburgh to St.This was truly a wonderful cruise in every way...."Read More
Senior Single avatar

Senior Single

10+ Cruises

Age 90s

1-10 of 147 American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi) Cruise Reviews

Historic Mississippi Cruise (very long)

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
CruisinCadie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

About Us: We are both in our late 70's and mobility challenged. In fact, I will be having hip replacement surgery about 1 month after the cruise. This was our 16th cruise, 3rd river cruise. We first booked a Mississippi River cruise in February 2020. Then COVID happened. We kept trying to take this cruise and finally settled on a September 2021 sailing. Three days before we were to leave, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Best type of travel for seniors who love people.

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
Senior Single
10+ Cruises • Age 90s

As a very senior (94 years) solo traveler, I found my cruise from Pittsburgh to St. Louis aboard the Heritage suited me perfectly. Everyone was friendly and outgoing. All meals in the dining room were with different new friends each day. Tables for 4 or 6 made it perfect for a solo to join and be welcomed by others at the table. One terrific aspect of the trip was that the company has its ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Think twice about ACL

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
mtlarkin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

There were more cons than pros. Biggest issue was dining. Either we were acknowledged immediately by the server or waited up to 15 minutes for our order to be taken. Food was hit or miss. Mostly miss..often cold or undercooked. Portions were small. Did not ask for more as it would take too long to get the food again. The entertainment was good and then laughable, it was so bad. Could not ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Historic Mississippi River Cruise

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
Ann617
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We really enjoyed this cruise. The sign up process was very easy. The person that signed us up on the phone was very knowledgeable and helpful. The small cruise feel of the cruise was very relaxing. The Crew were all very helpful and friendly. They would stop and take the time to greet you and answer any questions. The food was excellent with many choices. There were many options for excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Loved it!

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
LindaM356
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I chose this cruise because friends had booked it based on advice from AAA. I didn’t expect much but was so very happy. I call it a “fun-size” ship because I have only traveled on large ocean cruisers before. It was cute & cozy, very comfortable and up-to-date. I stayed in the owners suite. Friends stayed in th AAC double cabin as well as a single cabin. All were located on Deck 3. All were very ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Ohio River

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
TCoffLax
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

American Cruise Lines does know how to do it right. From top to bottom every officer and crew is friendly, the food is never ending and great. Included is a happy hour each night staffed by generous bartenders. Cindy was our housekeeper, each day, while we were at breakfast, she would get our room straight and clean. Stevie and Don, our main entertainment did everything from the 50's to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

not happy

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
thibaur
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Crew and staff were very friendly and helpful. Training was extremely poor and turnover in kitchen servers lost 40% over the trip with only 20% refilled. This made the hotel manager and his managers to fill in all over the ship. The hotel manager had to show the room help how to properly turn the room down@ night. The bathroom mirror was never cleaned during the 10 day trip. Our room was directly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Comfortable they provided everything

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
Enjoy the ride
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

American cruise line has been my choice for a wonderful cruise two years. It is so easy to relax on board this ship. I had wonderful excursions they provided with bus just for us to go see at each port of call. The food was always good and service excellent. I loved all the professional entertainment they hired to come aboard and kept us dancing, singing and painting with them. This is a very good ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

PERFECT 'BUCKET LIST' CRUISE FOR OUR FATHER

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
vacationreporter
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My father-in-law had heard our "river stories" as we came home from other American Cruise Line vacations. (We are ALL IN for small ship cruising!) At the last minute, two weeks before the proposed sailing, we asked him if he wanted to come for his 96th (he is a medical marvel!) birthday. He 'fretted' about whether he would be able to handle the tours and the airport travel. 4 days before we ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Reasonably Good Cruise until the Last Day.

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
lcruise94
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to travel on the Mississippi and learn about the South and the Civil War. The cruise and the excursion were reasonably good. but the last day was a disaster. We docked in Tunica Mississippi which was 45 miles from downtown Memphis. We were not advised of this change in advance and had signed up for two bus tours to see Memphis and the museums. We spent over four hours total driving ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Find a cruise

Any Month
