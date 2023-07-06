American Cruise Line's paddlewheel riverboat American Heritage -- formerly Queen of the Mississippi -- combines modern amenities with design elements reminiscent of the days when steamboat paddlewheelers plied the Mississippi River in the early 19th century.

The 150-passenger American Heritage offers larger than average staterooms, ranging from 300 to 600 square feet, with 60 square foot balconies. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading onto the balconies, gourmet coffees and breakfast room service. The ship began life in 2015 as American Eagle.

There are seven public lounges, ranging from the large Magnolia Lounge -- where complimentary cocktails are served each night before dinner -- to the cozy Mark Twain Library and Chart Room. The main dining room, adorned with chandeliers, is open seating and accommodates all guests in one sitting. Complimentary beer and wine are served with lunch and dinner and free soda and water is available throughout the day. Light refreshments are also available in the Sky Lounge on the top deck.

Other facilities include elevators to all decks, outdoor exercise area and putting green, guest laundry and complimentary WiFi. American Heritage offers various week-long itineraries on the Mississippi from March through December.