What to Expect in Cabins on American Independence

There are nine standard cabins on the lower Main Deck which are the closest to the ship's restaurant. They have windows that can be opened for fresh air. Pick cabins 115 or 116 if you want to be near the elevator. These cabins are a good choice if you're looking for good value and aren't too fussed about sitting out on a balcony, which is something to bear in mind if you're taking a cruise in cooler months.

Cabins throughout the ship come with climate control, a good-size bathroom and shower, flat-screen TV, desk/vanity unit and chair, alarm clock with useful USB charger, hair dryer and medical emergency button. There is nightly turn-down service with the following day's program left on the bed.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on American Independence

All of the cabins on Deck 2 and Deck 3 have walk-out balconies with a table and two chairs. It is particularly notable that the four single cabins are all situated on the topmost deck; a nice treat for solo travelers who often find themselves relegated to small cabins without verandas. The Private Balcony cabins are situated across Deck 2 and 3. The cabins on Deck 2 measure 263 square feet and the ones above come in at 283 square feet. Other than the size there is no difference between them. Choice comes down to where you prefer to be on the ship. For example, if you pick cabins 202 through 209 you will be closest to the main lounge but also have folks walking by to get there.

The largest accommodations are the trio of Owner's Suites which all measure 350 square foot. Suite 202 is on Deck 2 aft and 326 is directly above it, making them closest to the engine room. The third Owner's Suite, 301, is on Deck 3 and is situated forward behind the pilothouse. Perks for suite guests include robes, afternoon sweet plates and a fridge with juices and bottled water. As all drinks are included in the fare suite passengers can take drinks and wine from the main lounge and restaurant to keep in the fridge.

Cabin Bathrooms on American Independence

Bathrooms are pretty spacious for a small ship with useful drawers and a cupboard below the sink to store your toiletries and a big mirror above. Each cabin is supplied with shower caps, makeup wipes, shower gel and small bottles of Beekman shampoo, conditioner, soap bars and body lotion which are replenished as needed. There is a proper plug-in hair dryer to use in the bathroom or main cabin area. Showers are a good size with small shelves for toiletries and heavy, rather than flimsy, curtains.

Cabins to Avoid on American Independence

If you're a light sleeper steer clear of the cabins at the back of the ship, which are closest to the engine room, or take ear plugs.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

For Travelers On a Budget. The nine A category cabins on the lower Main Deck offer good value for money and are conveniently situated next to the restaurant.

For Travelers Looking To Splash. Located on Deck 3, the highest passenger deck, the 16 AAC category staterooms offer good views from the private balconies.

For Travelers Looking to Splurge. The three Owner's Suites, located fore and aft on Deck 3 and aft on Deck 2, are the largest on the ship and come with some nice perks.