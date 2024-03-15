A sunset from the upper deck on the Cumberland river.
Photo Credit: LKarlandLori
Patti's 1880's settlement!
Photo Credit: Letscruise0304
Pattti's 1880 Settlement, Grand Rivers, KY
Photo Credit: Letscruise0304
New friends!
Photo Credit: Letscruise0304
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
22 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Fantastic Lower Mississippi cruise on ACL
"First time cruising with American Cruise Line.180 maximum passengers but we only had 110 on our cruise...."Read More
BigLakeGrandma avatar

BigLakeGrandma

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Terrible not a luxury cruise

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
Amd2024
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We paid 26k for a Mississippi cruise from Minneapolis/st Paul’s to New Orleans. Onboarding experience wasn’t the best, turns out ship was leaving from Red Wing which is around 100 miles from the city, we had to get a taxi to the departure point as we hadn’t stayed in the hotel they wanted us to stay in, we were in the four seasons. Once onboard I can’t lie we were super disappointed by how tired ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

A truly wonderful time

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
LKarlandLori
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

What a special way to spend a week. I took the Tennessee rivers cruise. My wife and I were treated very well. The sit down Chef created meals were wonder. The excursions were interesting. Great staff, great entertainment and there are no bad staterooms on the ship. All in all, a truly wonderful time. Not really designed for kids, I think they would be bored. Each deck has a small lounge with ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Tennessee Rivers

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
BJSB
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Just finished my 8th cruise, the Tennessee Rivers, which was an Eagle Society only cruise and it has become my favorite cruise so far. If possible, I recommend the Eagle Society cruises. Society members on these cruises are treated to lots of extra perks and attention. I have absolutely no complaints. I would like to mention several crew members that we encountered and who went above and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Small ship cruising done right. For sure.

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
Panther33
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Really enjoyed the small ship cruising atmosphere. The crew and staff were extremely friendly and helpful. The all spoke clear English. I enjoyed that all the signage on board was in English only. The provided transportation (local loops) at the ports was very useful. Washers and dryers, as well as detergent, were available as needed. At 6'1", I found the bed to be way too short. The bar had ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

AS SMOOTH AS TENNESSEE WHISKEY!

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
Letscruise0304
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I love the American Riverboats - the American Symphony was the largest and newest ship that we enjoyed with American Cruise Line. We departed out of Nashville - always a fun town to visit! The ship was docked downtown so you could walk to the local hotspots or sequester on the ship! The east coast was going through a historic heatwave and the Tennessee River wasn't exempt! The best part - ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Another Enjoyable Cruise

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
Glenn1935
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Another excellent cruise with ACL. The weather was not the best, but we had a good time. ACL has a great program, but the crew did not seem to gel. The cruise director just did not seem into the cruise. Actually she seemed to be burned out and needed a break. The dining room staff was changing almost daily and the service was not up to par. The dining room manager and the hospitality manager ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Best Cruise Ever

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
Big Augie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Very organized when we got to the Gaylord. told breakfast included Friday evening told breakfast was NOT disappointment The Grand Ole Opra was wonderful We love the ship! Love Hannah the Cruise Director the GAL who helped with excursion was terrific & helpful. Jessa server was the best so attentive friendly kind. The Chef prepared all requested meals she was awesome!! The food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Our Anniversary Cruise.

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
Anniversary-1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The activities were well planned with much to do. Service was really good. The rooms were well maintained and kept cleaned. The dining could of been a little better with more choices to choose from. They had very good entertainment planned and was quite enjoyable. The entering and leaving the ship was well planned with group numbers assigned. They really stepped up and took care of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

New Orleans to Memphis

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
lamarpowers
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This is an unsolicited letter of commendation. We did the Lower Mississippi cruise from New Orleans to Memphis on March 15th. It was one of the best cruises we have taken. The staff couldn't have been better. They were courteous and helpful. Please extend my thanks to the following. Hanna, the Cruise Director was fantastic. She let us know where to be and when "on the dot". The piano player was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Mississippi

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

User Avatar
Our vacation
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 2nd ACL cruise. Both were excellent. The cabin was spacious, crew welcoming and professional, food was excellent and normal portions always sit down servings. The on ship speaker was knowledgeable and prepared you for the next days visit. Each nights entertainment was great and plenty of fun. We loved it s much we signed up for a 2025 cruise. The excursions were well designed ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

