We paid 26k for a Mississippi cruise from Minneapolis/st Paul’s to New Orleans. Onboarding experience wasn’t the best, turns out ship was leaving from Red Wing which is around 100 miles from the city, we had to get a taxi to the departure point as we hadn’t stayed in the hotel they wanted us to stay in, we were in the four seasons. Once onboard I can’t lie we were super disappointed by how tired ...
What a special way to spend a week. I took the Tennessee rivers cruise. My wife and I were treated very well. The sit down Chef created meals were wonder. The excursions were interesting. Great staff, great entertainment and there are no bad staterooms on the ship. All in all, a truly wonderful time. Not really designed for kids, I think they would be bored. Each deck has a small lounge with ...
Just finished my 8th cruise, the Tennessee Rivers, which was an Eagle Society only cruise and it has become my favorite cruise so far. If possible, I recommend the Eagle Society cruises. Society members on these cruises are treated to lots of extra perks and attention. I have absolutely no complaints. I would like to mention several crew members that we encountered and who went above and ...
Really enjoyed the small ship cruising atmosphere. The crew and staff were extremely friendly and helpful. The all spoke clear English. I enjoyed that all the signage on board was in English only. The provided transportation (local loops) at the ports was very useful. Washers and dryers, as well as detergent, were available as needed. At 6'1", I found the bed to be way too short. The bar had ...
I love the American Riverboats - the American Symphony was the largest and newest ship that we enjoyed with American Cruise Line.
We departed out of Nashville - always a fun town to visit! The ship was docked downtown so you could walk to the local hotspots or sequester on the ship!
The east coast was going through a historic heatwave and the Tennessee River wasn't exempt! The best part - ...
Another excellent cruise with ACL. The weather was not the best, but we had a good time. ACL has a great program, but the crew did not seem to gel. The cruise director just did not seem into the cruise. Actually she seemed to be burned out and needed a break. The dining room staff was changing almost daily and the service was not up to par.
The dining room manager and the hospitality manager ...
Very organized when we got to the Gaylord. told breakfast included Friday evening told breakfast was NOT disappointment
The Grand Ole Opra was wonderful
We love the ship! Love Hannah the Cruise Director the GAL who helped with excursion was terrific & helpful.
Jessa server was the best so attentive friendly kind.
The Chef prepared all requested meals she was awesome!! The food was ...
The activities were well planned with much to do.
Service was really good. The rooms were well maintained and kept cleaned. The dining could of been a little better with more choices to choose from. They had very good entertainment planned and was quite enjoyable. The entering and leaving the ship was well planned with group numbers assigned. They really stepped up and took care of the ...
This is an unsolicited letter of commendation. We did the Lower Mississippi cruise from New Orleans to Memphis on March 15th. It was one of the best cruises we have taken. The staff couldn't have been better. They were courteous and helpful.
Please extend my thanks to the following. Hanna, the Cruise Director was fantastic. She let us know where to be and when "on the dot". The piano player was ...
This was our 2nd ACL cruise. Both were excellent.
The cabin was spacious, crew welcoming and professional, food was excellent and normal portions always sit down servings. The on ship speaker was knowledgeable and prepared you for the next days visit. Each nights entertainment was great and plenty of fun. We loved it s much we signed up for a 2025 cruise.
The excursions were well designed ...