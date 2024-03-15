Review for a North America River Cruise on American Symphony

This is an unsolicited letter of commendation. We did the Lower Mississippi cruise from New Orleans to Memphis on March 15th. It was one of the best cruises we have taken. The staff couldn't have been better. They were courteous and helpful. Please extend my thanks to the following. Hanna, the Cruise Director was fantastic. She let us know where to be and when "on the dot". The piano player was ...