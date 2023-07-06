The fifth of six modern riverboats from American Cruise Lines and the first of two sister ships to American Melody (launched in 2021), American Symphony carries 175 passengers and sails a classic Mississippi River route in an intimate and modern setting.

When it comes to numbers, American Symphony echoes its sister ship, American Melody, in everything but age (though they only launched one year apart). Both vessels carry 175 passengers, have five decks, six different public areas, and sport 91 cabins covering six categories. It’s the second ship in the line’s modern riverboat fleet to have its interiors designed by Miami-based Studio DADO.

As with sister ships American Melody and American Serenade, American Symphony was specifically designed for sailings along the Mississippi River. While the ship’s itineraries include several classic and historical stops up and down the Mississippi River region, passengers can expect a fully modernized vessel, outfitted with stylish and modern cabins and public spaces as well as contemporary technology behind the scenes. River views don’t go to waste on American Symphony where you’ll find three times as much glass to “bring the outside in", as well as private balconies in every cabin, including singles; panoramic views from the ship’s seven onboard lounges, and an open-air SkyWalk on the top deck, a feature only found on American Melody, American Symphony and American Serenade.

A few other notable details include a four-story glass atrium (a rarity on a ship this size), some of the largest staterooms afloat on American rivers, a library, fitness room, and a retractable gangway on the bow that allows American Symphony passengers to disembark in non-traditional locations, with those ports without a dock present.

Dining on American Symphony is American Themed

Passengers aboard American Symphony will quite literally be given a taste of American fare through the line’s signature All-American-themed dining and bar menus. The line's chefs prepare regional cuisine served in the ship’s open-seating dining room, and passengers will also find a a casual cafe, as well as a room service menu during breakfast hours.

American Cruise Lines offers a daily Cocktail Hour for all passengers, served in the ship's forward-facing lounge, and snacks are available all day long throughout the ship's lounges. Complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks are served with lunch and dinner.

Cabins on American Symphony are Spacious and Modern

American Cruise Lines is well-known for their spacious staterooms and those onboard American Symphony are no different. Singles start out at a generous 250 square feet, standard cabins clock in between 300 to 350 square feet, and suites range between 400 square feet up to 650 square feet.

All cabins feature spacious or full-sized bathrooms, water-facing private balconies with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, individual HVAC systems, and upscale contemporary decor. Passengers will also find ample storage space, free Wi-Fi, and in-room phones. Upgrades from standard staterooms to either the Veranda Suite or Grand Suite include larger private balconies and separate living room space. Singles are offered without a single supplement. ADA accessible rooms are also available.

American Symphony will have a New SkyWalk for Top Deck Views

Taking in river views is a main attraction, though passengers aboard the American Symphony (and her sister ships) will also be privy to the line’s first SkyWalk. This open-air track circles the top deck, where you’ll also find a dramatic cutout that cantilevers over the lounge and cafe on Deck 4.

Entertainment on American Symphony will Focus on the Destination

Live music in the lounges and expert “Riverlorian” lectures keep passengers entertained. The informative lectures and talks on key cultural and historical sites along the Mississippi River are a passenger favorite and help give important context and background to the ship’s ports of call.

Music-wise, expect a mix of different American musical genres in the lounges, from jazz to bluegrass to a little bit of country and more — but don’t expect the entertainment to reach long into the night. American Symphony tends to be most popular with mature passengers, most of whom will retire soon after dinner or a casually social nightcap at most.

American Symphony Debuts in August 2022

American Symphony will start its first season of Mississippi River cruises on August 27 with a sailing out of New Orleans. The ship will be christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30 during the inaugural cruise.

Itineraries for American Symphony Run the Length of the Mississippi River

American Symphony will operate voyages covering a regional run of the Mississippi River from St. Paul, MN to New Orleans, LA with 8-day/7-night to 22-day/21-night cruises on either Lower Mississippi (New Orleans, LA to Memphis, TN); Upper Mississippi (St. Paul, MN to St. Louis, MO); Complete Mississippi (New Orleans, LA to St. Paul, MN); or Grand Heartland (St. Paul, MN to New Orleans, LA).