"Being the smallest ship of the fleet, the rooms were small but actually more room than a balcony room would be on an ocean going cruise ship.That being said, I would highly recommend American Cruise Lines to older clientele...."Read More
Most importantly, ACL never tells you that, unlike the published itinerary, you are not spending a night in Nantucket and a night in Martha's Vineyard. You have to figure it out after you are fully paid, and the excursions open up for booking. Basically, the real cruise is one night in Martha's Vineyard. If you want to see Nantucket, you have to take an excursion that leaves at 11:15 and gets ...
We were truly disappointed with the personal attention and ship accommodations on our New England Coastal Cruise. We really wanted to enjoy the small ship environment but not worth the money.
The decor was average not luxurious as advertised. The towels in our stateroom always smelled slight soured and not fresh at all.
There weren't any adequate seating alternative areas for relaxing beyond ...
I have cruised most of the major cruise lines and American Cruise lines is a fantastic line. I have done 3 cruises and none of them were a disappointment. You are catered to at every turn. Just ask and they will accommodate. The cruise staff is friendly and helpful. They do offer a single room, but there is a fee. But at least it isn’t 100% like other cruise lines. There are no children allowed ...
We loved the cruise on Florida rivers after many cruises in the gulf and oceans we enjoyed the calm river cruise The ship was a bit dated but the crew and personnel were very attentive. Food was excellent with many choices and sometimes high level entrees like lobster and prime rib. A smaller ship with only 90 passengers allowed us to meet many of the passengers. The tours were well done ...
We just completed a cruise on the Hudson River on the Star. Having cruised many times before (albeit on different lines), I must tell you that this cruise was not good. One set of passengers that we got to know fairly well even left early because they were so disappointed. The ship needs a complete face lift and mechanical overhaul. Specific issues:
1. Systems
a. The water system was ...
My husband and I were excited to celebrate our 40th anniversary on a cruise to New England and because of the internet description we thought American Cruise Lines and the American Star would be a good choice. The cruise dates were September 9th through the 16th.
We were disappointed from the moment that we walked on to the boat we noticed that the boat was older and in poor condition.
...
We love American cruise lines. It is geared for the older population. You are treated with respect and compassion. The ship we were on, the American Star only holds about 100 passengers, but there were only 50+ passengers. It felt like having your own private yacht. The onboard entertainer Mark Farris was wonderful. The cruise director Jenn Starr was amazing. The guest speaker Dale was so ...
Our friends recommended American Cruise Lines to us, and this is our 6th cruise with ACL and now have sailed on their older small boats as well as the larger more luxurious boats.
We spent the night at the Hyatt Regency for a relaxing overnight stay prior to boarding the Star which was anchored immediately in-front of the Hotel. Boarding (as always with ACL) was easy, with lots of help and ...
We have traveled a lot, but have missed much of the USA. Our friends recommended American Cruise Lines (ACL) for both the quality of the cruise and the excellent on-board speakers and entertainment all keyed to the river and itinerary. We are seeing America on American Cruise Line.
We didn't know about the St. John's river prior to this trip, and while we have visited Florida many times have ...
We had an incredible Thanksgiving cruise on the American Star. We've never spent Thanksgiving on a cruise ship but after the experience we had with American Cruise Lines this year on the Star, I think we will always plan our future Thanksgivings aboard ACL. No cooking, no cleanup, no relatives!!! I hope you can read the menu, it was unbelievable the amount of dishes they had. Cocktail hour was ...