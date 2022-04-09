We had an excellent crew; they were always available and willing to help with anything. The food was excellently prepared and beautifully presented. The entertainment was enjoyable. They hire local people from at the various different dockings, so we had someone different each night. The excursions were very organized and informative. They had a very knowledgeable tour guide that made it all ...
We have been on multiple cruises with multiple different lines but never on a ship with only 70 passengers. What a treat! This is the oldest of their fleet but most of it had been updated. It is not extravagant but clean and very comfortable. Part of the charm is the way the ship is more like those of the good ole days. No buffets….Sit down meals in a designated dining area (with room service ...
We selected the San Juan Islands Tulip Festival Cruise to visit Skagit Valley for the annual tulip festival held every April. It rivals visiting the fields of Holland without the overseas travel. We spent time in Tulip Towne and were given a private escorted tour of the farm operations. It was very informative and educational. Anyone with an interest in gardening would love it.
American Cruise Lines makes every cruise a 5-star experience!
The ship was spotless and so beautifully decorated from the various common areas to our private areas.
The staff and crew were wonderful. Made us feel like we were the most special guests on the vessel!
We had some rough waters on occasion but the captain and cruise directors handled the experience with wisdom.
It was a scene out of Downton Abbey when the titled owners arrived home after a long absence; all the American Cruise Lines crew and staff were lined up to welcome us on board the American Spirit. Though there was one major difference between the AC staff and the Downton Abbey staff, all the AC personnel were smiling. The employees of AC were extremely happy and pleasant people to be around, ...
I live in Florida so cool weather options are always great in summer. I had been to the area before and loved it, so this cruise was a great way to see the San Juan Islands. I have cruised on American CruiseLine several times before and love the intimacy of a small ship. There were less than 100 passengers. Every one of the stops were fabulous. Friday Harbor, Paulsbo and Port Angeles were my ...
We have visited Seattle and Vancouver, and have been told that the San Juan Islands are perfection in green and blue, plus we have cruised with American Cruise Lines (ACL) before and wanted to do so again. So we did, and were delighted with the Cruise! This is a case where the Cruise Line, the ship, and the ports are perfectly marched. The ship held 90 compatible passengers, most ports were ...
We had a great experience with American Cruise Lines on our trip to Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. Their staff went out of their way to make sure that we really enjoyed ourselves. The excursions were informative and fun (especially Hurricane Ridge - Olympic National Park, the Seattle city tour and Victoria, BC)! A special shout out to the cruise line staff - director, wait staff and ...
We choose this cruise for the weather. We live in the high desert and cooler temps were beckening for this time of the year. We enjoyed the mid 70's to low 80's during the day and 50's at night. We might have choose this cruise for the weather but was very impressed with American Cruise Lines. The ship was small and about 80 people onboard which made for getting to know others onboard enjoyable. ...
This past April I once again had the pleasure of sailing with The American Cruise Lines--this time on the American Spirit touring the Puget Sound & San Juan Islands. While on past cruises with ACL I frequently heard other passengers remarking how they loved this particular cruise so when I had the opportunity to go--I grabbed it! And I was not disappointed. From beautiful scenery to fabulous ...