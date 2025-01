Review for a North America River Cruise on American Song

I've been on several American Cruise Line cruises and each one is better than the last. I just love these cruises. When I checked into the room it was bright and spotlessly clean. The staterooms are so much bigger than on an ocean cruise. This ship was all balconies, so I was able to sit outside on my balcony. The best part of the cruises is always the crew. Everyone onboard is willing to do ...