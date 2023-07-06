American Song is the tenth in the U.S.-based cruise line's fleet, which also includes four paddlewheelers and five coastal cruise ships. ACL prides itself on the spaciousness of its staterooms, and American Song continues that tradition. Even the 10 single cabins measure 250 square feet. Two Grand Suites boast a whopping 900 square feet and come with wraparound balconies roomy enough to host cocktail parties or dinners. Six additional cabin categories range from 304 to 445 square feet. Seven cabins accommodate three passengers. There's one wheelchair-accessible room and some connecting cabins.

All cabins are equipped with satellite TV and DVD players. Wi-Fi is free.

The ship's sun deck sports a putting green, plus bocce and croquet areas. There's a small interior gym and outdoor exercise space. A complimentary self-service laundry is also available.

All meals are served in the open-seating dining room, though room service is available for breakfast. Complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres are served at the daily cocktail hour. Wine, beer and soft drinks are free at meals. Round-the-clock snacks are set out in the ship's main lounges. American Song will also have a cafe onboard called the Crow's Nest Cafe that will serve ligher fare.

American Song operates on the Columbia and Snake rivers.