  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

American Song Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
43 reviews
See all photos

The first in American Cruise Lines' "modern riverboat series," American Song puts a contemporary spin on traditional river cruising. With its centerpiece four-story glass atrium, glass-walled observation lounge, and private, furnished balconies with every cabin, the vessel is designed to bring the outside in.

American Song is the tenth in the U.S.-based cruise line's fleet, which also includes four paddlewheelers and five coastal cruise ships. ACL prides itself on the spaciousness of its staterooms, and American Song continues that tradition. Even the 10 single cabins measure 250 square feet. Two Grand Suites boast a whopping 900 square feet and come with wraparound balconies roomy enough to host cocktail parties or dinners. Six additional cabin categories range from 304 to 445 square feet. Seven cabins accommodate three passengers. There's one wheelchair-accessible room and some connecting cabins.

All cabins are equipped with satellite TV and DVD players. Wi-Fi is free.

The ship's sun deck sports a putting green, plus bocce and croquet areas. There's a small interior gym and outdoor exercise space. A complimentary self-service laundry is also available.

All meals are served in the open-seating dining room, though room service is available for breakfast. Complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres are served at the daily cocktail hour. Wine, beer and soft drinks are free at meals. Round-the-clock snacks are set out in the ship's main lounges. American Song will also have a cafe onboard called the Crow's Nest Cafe that will serve ligher fare.

American Song operates on the Columbia and Snake rivers.

About

Passengers: 186

Find a cruise

Any Month
American Song Cruiser Reviews

American Song

This American Cruise Line cruise on the American Song from May 28, 2023 to June 11, 2023 was spectacular. The cruise is named the Lewis and Clark tour. It was so well organized and fun.Read More
cdecoudr

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Snake and Columbia River

The American Song was very modern and nice with a variety of both large and small lounges. The dining room was large and clean. The staff and personnel were very friendly and efficient.Read More
rmoore18

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Fun time on the rivers

Review: American Cruise Lines, American Song, June 5 through June 12, 2022 Our experience on American Cruise Line’s ship the American Song was a wonderful experience.Read More
JSAmster

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Excellent cruise of Columbia and Snake rivers - with Lewis and Clark history

But, we found the American built ship and all USA crew refreshing. If a bit young and raw. The Captain, Hotel Manager, Cruise Director, and the two customer service reps were all seasoned pros.Read More
JohnnyBumpo

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

American Cruise Lines Fleet
American Melody
23 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map