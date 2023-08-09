Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

Our trip was so smooth that you would have never know you were moving except for looking outside. Great Captain! The cabins were roomy and the ship was very clean and well attended to. The staff was on the younger side and some were not very experienced. That was most notable when dining. Lack of attention to refills etc. Food was good, not great( on the bland side) but certainly presented ...