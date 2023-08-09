"We enjoyed the small ship cruising ambience and will certainly consider another river cruise in the future with American Cruise Lines.American Cruise Lines offers a very interesting cruise following the path of Lewis and Clark on the Snake and Columbia rivers...."Read More
CRUISE REVIEW
First let me say that this is/was supposed to be a premium cruise for which you will pay a premium price. I understand if many disagree with my comments, but find many of the reviews I read before booking to now be suspect.
Ship has worn, ripped carpets, worn paint, broken and rusted parts. Its even missing some of the letters in its name on the starboard side. This should not ...
CRUISE REVIEW
First let me say that this is/was supposed to be a premium cruise for which you will pay a premium price. I understand if many disagree with my comments, but find many of the reviews I read before booking to now be suspect.
Ship has worn, ripped carpets, worn paint, broken and rusted parts. Its even missing some of the letters in its name on the starboard side. This should not ...
Our Mississippi River Cruise (which turned into a Mississippi/Ohio River cruise, thanks to the flooding in the Upper Mississippi) was a wonderful experience. The crew was unflaggingly accommodating and a pleasure to deal with. My lovely wife has to rely heavily on the use of a wheelchair, which necessitated some tricky disembarkation/embarkation issues. NOT ONCE did anyone grumble or give us a ...
The service from start to finish was fantastic. The staff was welcoming and had a way of making you feel special. The Serenade was a beautiful ship. We absolutely loved our cabin. It was spacious and well laid out. There were plenty of activities to choose from each day. Each evening there was an information sheet left in our cabin providing the itinerary for the following day. It also ...
Our trip was so smooth that you would have never know you were moving except for looking outside. Great Captain! The cabins were roomy and the ship was very clean and well attended to. The staff was on the younger side and some were not very experienced. That was most notable when dining. Lack of attention to refills etc. Food was good, not great( on the bland side) but certainly presented ...
Having not been on this particular cruise line before, I wasn't sure what to expect but me and 4 other high school friends from different parts of the US had a great time. The staff could not have been nicer or more helpful. The Chef met with the women who had specific food needs and allergies the first day and the food, on and slighlty off the menus, was delicious. The room, which I was sharing, ...
We had a relaxing, enjoyable experience on our recent cruise on the lower Mississippi. This was our first river cruise and was much different than the ocean cruises we were used to. The cruise was more expensive than our nine previous cruises but almost everything was included - no constant pressure to buy. We spent the evening prior to the cruise at the Graceland Guest House, a very nice ...
As second-time river cruisers we really enjoyed this trip and are planning to do similar whenever we can - and have already booked for 2025!
We liked the smaller, manageable size of the ship where we got to recognise most fellow travellers over the course of a week. Would never consider an 'at-sea' cruise due to motion sickness.
Many of the excursions in this case were a little repetitive ...
American Cruise Lines offers a very interesting cruise following the path of Lewis and Clark on the Snake and Columbia rivers. Each day is filled with excursions and entertaining presentations of this historic adventure. There are a multitude of daily excursions to choose from some are complementary others are fee based. We especially liked the Mt. St. Helens and Fort Clatsop tours. You also ...
We started cruising with ACL last year on the American Revolution cruise out of Baltimore. We love the way you are treated with so much respect and dignity. The room, the staff, the entertainment have been phenomenal. The food is really good. ( We always gain a few pounds on each cruise) The Serenade is a beautiful ship. Love the outdoor space for relaxation. I really cannot name just a few of the ...