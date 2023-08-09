Our cabin veranda suite
Photo Credit: Oceansmymotion
New friends
Photo Credit: Oceansmymotion
Passing through a lock
Photo Credit: Oceansmymotion
Gator Louisiana
Photo Credit: Oceansmymotion
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
12 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
River Cruise on the Snake and Columbia Rivers on the Route of Lewis and Clark
"We enjoyed the small ship cruising ambience and will certainly consider another river cruise in the future with American Cruise Lines.American Cruise Lines offers a very interesting cruise following the path of Lewis and Clark on the Snake and Columbia rivers...."Read More
MHB1950 avatar

MHB1950

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 12 American Serenade Cruise Reviews

Expected Way Better

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
Blasto007
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

CRUISE REVIEW First let me say that this is/was supposed to be a premium cruise for which you will pay a premium price. I understand if many disagree with my comments, but find many of the reviews I read before booking to now be suspect. Ship has worn, ripped carpets, worn paint, broken and rusted parts. Its even missing some of the letters in its name on the starboard side. This should not ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Big on Hype, Bad at Execution

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
Blasto007
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

CRUISE REVIEW First let me say that this is/was supposed to be a premium cruise for which you will pay a premium price. I understand if many disagree with my comments, but find many of the reviews I read before booking to now be suspect. Ship has worn, ripped carpets, worn paint, broken and rusted parts. Its even missing some of the letters in its name on the starboard side. This should not ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Great experience, top-notch service!

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
Bill the GATEMeister
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our Mississippi River Cruise (which turned into a Mississippi/Ohio River cruise, thanks to the flooding in the Upper Mississippi) was a wonderful experience. The crew was unflaggingly accommodating and a pleasure to deal with. My lovely wife has to rely heavily on the use of a wheelchair, which necessitated some tricky disembarkation/embarkation issues. NOT ONCE did anyone grumble or give us a ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Great Experience!

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
Safe Travels
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The service from start to finish was fantastic. The staff was welcoming and had a way of making you feel special. The Serenade was a beautiful ship. We absolutely loved our cabin. It was spacious and well laid out. There were plenty of activities to choose from each day. Each evening there was an information sheet left in our cabin providing the itinerary for the following day. It also ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Smooth Sailing

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
Susu48
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our trip was so smooth that you would have never know you were moving except for looking outside. Great Captain! The cabins were roomy and the ship was very clean and well attended to. The staff was on the younger side and some were not very experienced. That was most notable when dining. Lack of attention to refills etc. Food was good, not great( on the bland side) but certainly presented ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Lower Mississippi Fun

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
MarleyWall 2024
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Having not been on this particular cruise line before, I wasn't sure what to expect but me and 4 other high school friends from different parts of the US had a great time. The staff could not have been nicer or more helpful. The Chef met with the women who had specific food needs and allergies the first day and the food, on and slighlty off the menus, was delicious. The room, which I was sharing, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

A relaxing, enjoyable experience

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
MOcruiserman
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had a relaxing, enjoyable experience on our recent cruise on the lower Mississippi. This was our first river cruise and was much different than the ocean cruises we were used to. The cruise was more expensive than our nine previous cruises but almost everything was included - no constant pressure to buy. We spent the evening prior to the cruise at the Graceland Guest House, a very nice ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Peaceful travel on the Mississippi

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
Brits in America
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As second-time river cruisers we really enjoyed this trip and are planning to do similar whenever we can - and have already booked for 2025! We liked the smaller, manageable size of the ship where we got to recognise most fellow travellers over the course of a week. Would never consider an 'at-sea' cruise due to motion sickness. Many of the excursions in this case were a little repetitive ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

River Cruise on the Snake and Columbia Rivers on the Route of Lewis and Clark

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
MHB1950
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

American Cruise Lines offers a very interesting cruise following the path of Lewis and Clark on the Snake and Columbia rivers. Each day is filled with excursions and entertaining presentations of this historic adventure. There are a multitude of daily excursions to choose from some are complementary others are fee based. We especially liked the Mt. St. Helens and Fort Clatsop tours. You also ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Wonderful!

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Serenade

User Avatar
Oceansmymotion
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We started cruising with ACL last year on the American Revolution cruise out of Baltimore. We love the way you are treated with so much respect and dignity. The room, the staff, the entertainment have been phenomenal. The food is really good. ( We always gain a few pounds on each cruise) The Serenade is a beautiful ship. Love the outdoor space for relaxation. I really cannot name just a few of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

