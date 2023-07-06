Food Aboard American Serenade Reflects Regional and American Tastes

Breakfast, lunch and dinner aboard American Serenade are served in the attractive Restaurant on Deck 1. Meals are all open-seating and typically served between a window of opening hours -- a refreshing change from European river cruising where dinner is served at a set time each night.

Depending on port schedules, most days see Breakfast served between 7:30am and 9:00am. Lunch takes place between Noon and 1:30pm, while dinner is typically on offer between 5:30pm and 7:30pm. As long as you're seated by 7:30pm, you're welcome to dine at your leisure.

Meals reflect American tastes and preferences, but we were pleasantly surprised to find some local specialties that reflect the general region in which American Serenade sails. We were also impressed to find many dishes had a decent level of spice to them, including the savory Chicken & Waffles served with maple syrup and peach whipped cream. Expect to find dishes influenced by the barbecue culture of the South, along with hearty soups, salads and appetizers.

Selections for lunch and dinner are typically chosen at breakfast by filling out the reverse side of your breakfast menu card (though you can always change your choice later, if you wish). Meals offer the choice of a starter, an entrée, and a dessert. Dinner entrees selections usually revolve around red meat, chicken or seafood. A selection of all-American wines is offered at dinner, and alcoholic beverages are available upon request at lunch.

Additionally, the Eclipse Café on Deck 4 serves up light breakfast and lunch items on most days. Expect burgers, pizza, hot dogs, and wraps, served outdoors on American Serenade's attractive aft terrace. Check the onboard Ship to Shore daily program for full opening times.

Service was a weak spot in The Restaurant; how well your meal went depended largely upon who served you and where you were sitting. Experienced servers treated diners with promptness and friendliness; inexperienced servers seemed overwhelmed by the job. It was not uncommon to see waiters disappear quietly after a few days; crew turnover here seems especially high, though we hope that as the labor shortage for the entire travel industry subsides, these positions will be easier to fill.

Dietary restrictions are well catered to, though those who require gluten free or kosher meals may have a harder time due to the size of the vessel and its limited galley space. It's best to contact American Cruise Lines in advance to ensure they can accommodate any dietary requests beyond basic allergies.

Room service breakfast is available upon request by filling out a card available at the Office on Deck 1, while grab-and-go snacks like chips and soda pop are available around the clock in the River Lounge on Deck 3, or the Sky Lounge on Deck 4.