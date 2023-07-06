Cabins Aboard American Serenade Are Among the Most Spacious on the Rivers

An onboard entertainment system offers live TV channels and on-demand movies, with many of the latter being geographically or historically relevant.

Rooms aboard American Serenade are divided into six categories: Grand Suite, Suite, AAM, AAC, AAR and Single.

Seven Single Cabins designed for solo travelers are scattered throughout Decks 2, 3 and 4 and offer 250 square feet of living space, accompanied by American's new, modern décor that includes welcoming shades of blue, accented dark wood furniture, and plenty of lighting options.

AAM, AAC and AAR cabins are almost identical, though each offers subtle differences in space and balcony. AAR cabins on Deck 1 have a steel door that opens to a private balcony and are slightly smaller, at 275 square feet. AAM and AAC categories are located on Decks 3 and 2, respectively, and include floor-to-ceiling glass sliding balcony doors. AAM rooms are 350 square feet, with AAC rooms coming in just a bit smaller at 315 square feet -- still plenty spacious for a couple travelling together.

Suites add a small sitting area ahead of the bed and a larger bathroom, while Grand Suites offer separate living and sleeping areas, oversized balconies, and bathrooms with dual vanities.

Bathrooms are uniformly spacious across all categories and come complete with attractive vanities and uncomplicated showers that offer both wand and standard showerhead fixtures. Toiletries by Beekman 1802 are pleasantly-scented, and include bars of soap, body wash, shampoo, and moisturizer. Unlike many cruise ship bathrooms, there is no "step up" that has to be navigated here -- bathroom floors are flush with the cabin floor.

Annoyingly, the toilets are so close to the sink vanity that trying to even shut the lid becomes an exercise in frustration, as it catches on the roll of toilet paper nearly all the time.

While each cabin offers a variety of USB and North American power outlets, those with larger plugs, like those for Apple's MacBook series of laptops, will find themselves unable to use many of the plugs due to their flush location with the desks and bedside tables. There are, however, wall-mounted plugs that can be used instead.

One cabin is wheelchair accessible (124). Ten pairs of interconnecting staterooms are available onboard: 204/206; 212/214; 215/217; 222/224; 233/235; 234/236; 323/325; 324/326; 332/334; and 333/335.

Best Rooms Aboard American Serenade: Solo travelers will want to snap up solo staterooms 201 or 202. Located all the way at the forward end of Deck 2, these rooms offer a full-size balcony and a surprise, unlisted picture window overlooking the bow of the ship.

Cabins to Avoid on American Serenade: If you're a light sleeper, cabins situated near the forward end of Deck 3 might not be advisable, due to the presence of the River Lounge nearby and its relatively high foot traffic and evening performances that typically finish around 9-9:30 p.m.