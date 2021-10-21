Review for a North America River Cruise on American Pride

I loved this cruise! I've taken several cruises on American Cruise Lines and I always enjoy them so much! I am so impressed by the crew on these boats. Everyone is so cheerful and happy to do anything you ask. The staff in the dining room is amazing, as is the food. If I ask for anything special or different there is nothing they won't do for you. I wanted sugar free desserts, which weren't on ...