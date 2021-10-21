This was a good little cruise. Enjoyed learning about the Nez Perce tribe from a very entertaining presenter at the Hotel in Lewiston before we embarked. Also, on board, we had a presenter that told us all about the Lewis and Clark important discoveries in that area, the places they stay and all the difficulties they went through since at that time, of course, the locks have not been built (1805). ...
I loved this cruise! I've taken several cruises on American Cruise Lines and I always enjoy them so much! I am so impressed by the crew on these boats. Everyone is so cheerful and happy to do anything you ask. The staff in the dining room is amazing, as is the food. If I ask for anything special or different there is nothing they won't do for you. I wanted sugar free desserts, which weren't on ...
This was our second cruise on the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington with ACL. The views and locks are spectacular and the pace is very relaxing. Each town visited has an interesting history and quaint personality.
American Cruise Lines provides a fantastically safe environment for aging guests or for those travelling alone. The small ships ensure that you'll be able to meet and make ...
This was our second river cruise on American Cruise lines, but we had sailed many times before on large cruise ships to the Caribbean and Alaska. None of those ocean cruises could be considered even a close second to this last cruise on the Columbia and Snake Rivers. This ship has a capacity of 150 passengers; so much nicer than dealing with thousands of passengers. Disembarking and returning ...
This was our second cruise on the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington with ACL. The views and locks are spectacular and the pace is very relaxing. Each town visited has an interesting history and quaint personality.
American Cruise Lines provides a fantastically safe environment for aging guests or for those travelling alone. The small ships ensure that you'll be able to meet and ...
I want to confirm that this review is based on my own experiences and is factually correct and represents my honestly held views.
We embarked from Clarkston, Washington sailed to Pendelton, Oregon and on to The Dalles, Oregon stopping again at The Multnomah Falls in Stevenson, Washington and finally disembarked in Portland, Oregon.
Both the slow ride and small towns we stopped in were ...
I really enjoyed my relaxing cruise on the Mississippi. Staff really catered to all of our needs. Cruise price included excursions in every port. I had the chance to learn many things about the civil war, visit museums, and several beautiful plantations. Tour guides were very entertaining.Back on the ship we had relevant lectures and even had the opportunity to take a fun art class. In the evening ...
I've never been to the Northwest USA before and this was the perfect way to see it!
I loved the excursions. The busses were upscale and everything was so organized. I also enjoyed all the beautiful River Views as we went from one place to another. The Marine Museum in Astoria was fantastic. I have also never seen the type of hotel we toured.,
The staff on the cruise was GREAT and the ...
This was our first time on an American Cruise Lines voyage. The company came highly recommended, but we were very disappointed. The ship had been renovated with new furnishings, so looked very nice. The crew quarters were still under renovation, so the staff and crew shared the guest quarters, including the lounges. This made for a very unprofessional atmosphere. Housekeeping in our room was ...
The Columbia/Snake river on The American Pride was truly amazing. We had an incredible crew that took care of us. The speaker, David Miller not only delivered a great lecture on Lewis and Clark expedition, but enhanced our experience by displaying artifacts and foliage of the region. David gave us information about the many locks we went through. Lots of historical facts. Arts and crafts classes ...