American Pride's cabins are some of the roomiest we've ever seen, with a comfortable hominess we enjoyed coming back to after shore excursions. Our cabin also had way more storage room than we needed -- another pleasant surprise. The boat has 78 cabins in seven categories, of which 49 are standard doubles (304 square feet) with balconies; fares for these cabins vary by deck with upper decks costing more than lower decks. There also are six Owners' Suites (352 to 600 square feet) and 11 single cabins with balconies (210 square feet), as well as 11 window-only doubles and one window-only single on the lowest deck. Owners' Suites feature large panoramic windows, providing close to 180-degree views. Three wheelchair-accessible cabins (an Owner's Suite, a standard double with balcony and a window-only double) have larger bathrooms.
Each cabin features a flat-screen TV with DVD players, a telephone for dialing other cabins, small digital clock, Keurig coffeemaker and one or two upholstered swivel chairs. Storage space includes a closet and one or two dressers with three drawers each. A desk also has drawer space. Beds can be configured as two singles or one king. There are no mini-bars.
Bathrooms, in which two adults can stand comfortably, feature showers with two small soap dishes for toiletries. There is enough room in the showers to turn around without touching the plastic shower curtain. Water pressure is excellent. Counter space is adequate for your essentials, and two drawers beneath the sink are good places for storing other items. Judith Jackson toiletries on hand include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, moisturizer and mouthwash. Bath soaps and a facial bar are also available, as is a vanity kit with Q-Tips, cotton balls and a small emery board.
Balconies are the same size for all cabin categories, and each features two chairs and a small table.
Each cabin also features an emergency medical button that can be pushed to bring a crewmember to the cabin immediately.