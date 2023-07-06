Each cabin features a flat-screen TV with DVD players, a telephone for dialing other cabins, small digital clock, Keurig coffeemaker and one or two upholstered swivel chairs. Storage space includes a closet and one or two dressers with three drawers each. A desk also has drawer space. Beds can be configured as two singles or one king. There are no mini-bars.

Bathrooms, in which two adults can stand comfortably, feature showers with two small soap dishes for toiletries. There is enough room in the showers to turn around without touching the plastic shower curtain. Water pressure is excellent. Counter space is adequate for your essentials, and two drawers beneath the sink are good places for storing other items. Judith Jackson toiletries on hand include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, moisturizer and mouthwash. Bath soaps and a facial bar are also available, as is a vanity kit with Q-Tips, cotton balls and a small emery board.

Balconies are the same size for all cabin categories, and each features two chairs and a small table.

Each cabin also features an emergency medical button that can be pushed to bring a crewmember to the cabin immediately.