The 125-passenger American Pioneer is the second of American Cruise Lines' new Patriot Class of coastal ships. It is the sixth in the 12-vessel Project Blue series that will bring the fleet to 21 when it is launched at the end of 2025.

It is the identical sister ship to American Patriot launching in summer 2025. They two vessels are part of the line's ongoing expansion of coastal ships and traditional and modern river vessels, and by 2025 the fleet will have grown to 21 ships.

American Pioneer Deck Plans Feature Single Cabins With Balconies

American Cruise Lines say American Pioneer and its sibling American Patriot will offer the largest staterooms in the industry. These include cabins for solo cruisers which have a walk-out balcony. There are four single cabins on the ship, situated on decks 2 and 3, which measure 280 square feet and have a queen-size bed, large bathroom and a floor-to-ceiling panoramic window leading to a veranda.

In total, American Pioneer has 56 cabins, all with verandas, across three decks. Aside from the single accommodations, they have king beds which can be configured as doubles. Standard amenities in all staterooms include a seating area, desk/vanity unit, TV, wardrobe, under-bed storage and a table and two chairs on the balcony.

There are 48 double cabins, the only difference being their location on the ship. Half are balcony cabins on deck 2 and the rest are Vista cabins on the deck above. They all measure 310 square feet.

The suites are all situated on the uppermost deck 4. There are nine 470-square-foot Sky Suites which come with perks such as a stocked mini-fridge, replenished daily treats, double vanity unit in the bathroom and plush robes. The biggest accommodations are the four two-room Grand Suites, which measure 620 square feet. Two of them are situated forward next to the pilothouse and the other two are midship next to the elevator and staircase. These suites have sliding glass doors in both the bedroom and living area, large TVs in both rooms and a 25-foot balcony with a table, chairs and lounger.

The main public areas, including the lobby, main lounge, restaurant and a self-serve laundry restaurant, are on deck 1. Another lounge and outdoor seating area is located at the front of the ship on deck 3 and there is a fitness center on deck 4. The sun deck includes an inside lounge, outdoor seating area, cafe and walking track. Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship and an elevator serves all decks, including the sun deck.

Constructed at the Chesapeake Shipbuilding yard in Maryland, American Pioneer has a traditional-style hull and deeper draft than river ships for comfortable sailing at sea. It is also fitted with stabilizers.

Sister ship American Patriot is scheduled to launch in June 2025, and American Cruise Lines says the Patriot Class vessels will enable the line to introduce new itineraries for domestic cruising in U.S.

When Will American Pioneer Launch?

The ship is slated to debut on November 1, 2025 to sail the new 14-night Grand Florida Coast & Keys itinerary from Amelia Island to St Petersburg which will include stops at St Augustine, Port Canaveral, Key West, and Marco Island.

American Pioneer Will Sail the East Coast

After the maiden voyage, American Pioneer will continue to sail on the Grand Florida Coast & Keys itinerary in 2026. Other itineraries include the seven-night Yankee Seaports Cruise, from New York to Boston or in reverse, the week-long Cape Codder Cruise round-trip from Boston and 14-night Grand New England Cruise, also round-trip from Boston.

American Pioneer Stats

American Pioneer carries 125 passengers at full occupancy with the number of crew members yet to be announced.