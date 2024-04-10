American Patriot is the first of American Cruise Lines' two all-new Patriot Class small coastal ships. The 125-passenger vessel is the fifth ship in the line's Project Blue series that will comprise 12 vessels in total.

Launching in summer 2025, American Patriot will be joined by a sister ship, American Pioneer, later the same year. They are part of American Cruise Lines' expanding fleet of classic and contemporary riverboats and coastal ships which will reach 21 vessels by 2025.

American Patriot Deck Plans Feature Large Balcony Staterooms

Announcing the launch of American Patriot, the line says the "hallmark" of the new Patriot class will be expansive staterooms which it claims are the largest in the industry. The 56 cabins on the vessel are all outside-facing, with balconies, and located across three of the four passenger decks.

Available in five categories, they include single cabins on decks 2 and 3 that measure a generous 280 square feet with a queen bed and floor-to-ceiling windows leading to full-size veranda. The rest of the accommodations on deck 2 -- 24 cabins in total -- are 310-square-foot balcony cabins. On the middle passenger deck are 24 Vista staterooms which measure also measure 310 square feet and the only difference from the balcony cabins is the position on the ship. All of these cabins, aside from the singles, have king-size beds, which can be configured as twins. The all have a large bathroom, wardrobe, ample storage, a writing desk, TV, safe, indoor seating area and table and two chairs on the balcony.

Suites are all situated on the uppermost deck 4. The nine Sky Suites measure 470 square feet and additional perks include a stocked mini-fridge, counterspace with replenished daily treats, double vanity unit in the bathroom and plush robes. The largest cabins are the four

620-square-foot Grand Suites, two of them situated behind the pilothouse at the front of the vessel. They feature a separate bedroom and living area, with sliding glass doors in both rooms which lead to a 25-foot long private balcony with a table, chairs, and lounger. These suites have extra-large wardrobes.

The main public areas are on the lowest deck and include the lobby, main lounge, restaurant and self-serve laundry restaurant. Deck 3 has a bow lounge and outdoor sitting area overlooking the front of the vessel. There is a fitness center on deck 4 and up on the sun deck is the inside Sky Lounge, a small cafe and walking track. There is Wi-Fi throughout the ship and an elevator to all decks, including the sun deck.

American Patriot has a traditional-style hull, deeper draft and stabilizers for smooth sailing in varying sea conditions. Constructed at the Chesapeake Shipbuilding yard in Maryland, the vessel is identical to American Pioneer, which is slated to debut in November 2025.

American Cruise Lines says the pair of vessels will enable the line to introduce new itineraries for domestic cruising in U.S.

Want to be Onboard First? American Patriot's Maiden Voyage is June 2025

American Patriot will debut on June 21, 2025 on the 14-night Grand New England Cruise sailing round-trip from Boston, with stops including stops at Portland, Bar Harbor, Portsmouth, Newport and Martha's Vineyard.

American Patriot Itineraries Will Focus on the East Coast

Following the inaugural voyage the vessel will sail on a range of itineraries up and down the East Coast. These include the new 14-night Grand Florida Coast & Keys cruise from Amelia Island to St Petersburg, or in reverse, with calls including St Augustine, Port Canaveral, Key West and Marco Island.

American Patriot Stats

The ship carries 125 passengers at full occupancy with the number of crew members yet to be announced.