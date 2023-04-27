Review for a North America River Cruise on American Melody

This was a great relaxing cruise up the river. We explored how the history of the people and natives lived before the USA bought or took over the area. Nice visites to several cities that are still small southern way of life. It covered the past on Sugarcane, cotton and other trade before the 1800's. Not real active, but it is best to be able to walk some and get on and off the bus. ...