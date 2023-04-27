This Ohio River cruise was relaxing, with plenty of activities to keep busy.
The ship was the perfect size and the cabin was excellent: comfortable, roomy and p!entry of storage. The beds were comfortable and the AC worked well. The balcony was small but very nice for watching the world flow by.
Service was spectacular across the board. The crew was friendly and attentive. They seemed ...
For the most part, I give ACL 5 stars. The food was great, could use more variety for lunch. Three dishes on the menu isn’t enough especially when two out of three are more like dinner offerings. Soup should be offered for lunch. More sandwiches.
The service was great everywhere. If I named everyone who did a great job this review would go on forever.
The bus drivers were terrific.
But ...
This was a great relaxing cruise up the river. We explored how the history of the people and natives lived before the USA bought or took over the area. Nice visites to several cities that are still small southern way of life. It covered the past on Sugarcane, cotton and other trade before the 1800's. Not real active, but it is best to be able to walk some and get on and off the bus. ...
Our second American Cruise Lines trip. This one on the Lower Mississippi. The Ship was spotless, all rooms have a private balcony. Small ship cruising with about 100 people on board. ACL handles EVERYTHING. You can put your wallet away when you board and never use it again (except postcards, but they even have those on board!). Food is not gourmet, but it was all good or better. The excursions, ...
My first river cruise was the Lower Mississippi River cruise. Loved the ship, crew, meals and especially shore excursions. Cabin was very spacious. 3 course meals were appetizer, main course and dessert all very tasty. Disembarkation was easy, leave your luggage out the night before and it’s on the bus the next morning. Great crew and bus drivers. Loved the shore excursions especially. My ...
Amazing cruise! We loved the friendly helpful staff , they were so warm and welcoming! We really got to know them, it felt cozy and personal. Service was fantastic! We enjoyed numerous Wonderful excursions with entertaining knowledgeable local guides. I love the smaller size boat, which made it easier to navigate and we quickly became familiar with where everything was located. We felt that ...
The Missus and I decided some time ago to kick the tires on ACL, in order to compare the line with American Queen Voyages (which unfortunately is no more). We chose the American Melody for a quick round-trip on the Mississippi out of New Orleans.
ACL does not pay for incoming airport transfers so we grabbed a cab at the New Orleans airport. They do, however, provide a coach for the return ...
Wanted to experience the lower Mississippi River, and this cruise was an excellent way to do that. Small number of passangers made the cruise a delight, while never feeling crowded or having to wait in any line for any service. This was our third trip on an American Cruise Line ship, and the service and personnel are over the top excellent. Could not hope for a better vacation.
Food was ...
We chose this cruise because it was an eagle society cruise. We been on right at 14 cruises. Everything was so beautifully plated at dinner, especially the desserts. They had all kind of different styles. We had never seen a chocolate Acl before and this is our 14th cruise with American Cruise Lines it was very unique a lot of it was very thought out one night we had a cherry compote cheesecake it ...
We did this cruise because Memphis/ Mississippi/Graceland were on our bucket list. American Cruiselines are not cheap but well worth the extra cost. The ship was spotless, food fabulous and staff were amazing. Loved that the tour bus followed the ship so that we could take the coach at every port. (Great for those difficulty with walking). I am vegan and the Executive Chef Guy catered for me ...