Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Liberty

This was our first cruise with American Cruise Line and the new "Coastal Cat" American Liberty had just been christened in Newport the previous week. We really liked the new ship from bow to stern. It was sold out, but didn't feel full or overcrowded at all. Our cabin was was spacious and well-appointed, including a balcony that we used often. Highlights of our "New England Islands" itinerary ...