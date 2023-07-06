American Liberty is the third of the catamaran-inspired small ships that are part of American Cruise Lines' Project Blue series that will comprise 12 vessels in total. Launching in 2024, the 100-passenger "Coastal Cat" has been designed to sail on almost any domestic itinerary and will debut on a series of Southeast cruises. The vessel is part of American Cruise Lines' mission to promote "Cruising Close to Home".

American Liberty Deck Plans Feature Five Stateroom Categories

All 56 cabins on American Liberty are outside-facing with walk-out verandas and are situated across three decks. They range from single cabins measuring 230 square feet to a pair of 550-square-foot Grand Suites. These large suites are located on the uppermost passenger deck and occupy a prime position above the wheelhouse overlooking the front of the vessel. They also feature a separate bedroom and living area.

The vessel is identical to American Eagle and American Glory -- launching in August and October 2023 respectively -- and American Legend, which will also debut in 2024 with American Liberty.

The main public areas are on the lowest deck and include the lobby, forward lounge and restaurant. There is also a self-serve laundry on this level. The ship has a gym

and games room on the second deck and on the third deck there is a small aft lounge and cafe. An elevator serves all decks, including the sun deck. There is a swim and watersports platform at the stern of the ship which is equipped with kayaks and a tender for local exploration.

American Liberty has a streamlined hull and low draft which will allow it to access small ports and sail in shallow waters, including lakes, rivers, bays and the U.S coastline. American Cruise Lines says it will offer the best qualities of ocean expedition adventure cruising with the stability of river cruising with land never being out of sight. The ship also features green technology including electric power capabilities.

American Liberty Boasts an All-American Design

Built and designed in the U.S. by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Maryland, American Liberty's interior design has been created by Studio DADO, the Miami based firm responsible for the interior designs of American Cruise Lines' newest riverboats. Using color palettes, furnishings and artwork that reflect the culture of New England, Chesapeake Bay and the Southeast, the line says the decor evokes a sense of pride and appreciation for U.S. history.

Want to be Onboard First? American Liberty's Maiden Voyage is June 2024

American Liberty will debut on June 17, 2024 on the seven-night Chesapeake Bay Cruise sailing round-trip from Baltimore, calling at the "historic triangle" of Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Jamestown and with other stops at Cambridge, St Michaels and Annapolis.

American Liberty Itineraries Will Focus on the Southeast

Following the christening voyage the vessel will sail on seven-night itineraries including the Boston round-trip Cape Codder Cruise, the round-trip Providence New England Islands Cruise and the New York round-trip Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise. Following a 14-night Baltimore to Amelia Island East Coast Inland Passage Cruise in November 2024 it will sail the seven-night Historic South and Golden Isles Cruise between Amelia Island and Charleston, and in reverse.

American Liberty Stats

The ship measures 241 feet and carries 100 passengers at full occupancy with 50 crew.