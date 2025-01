Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Legend

Just back from Fl Keys cruise. Several things you should know before you book. I'll try to be nice. The American Legend is called a Coastal Cruiser. It it not fit for the open waters of the Gulf. We experienced very rough seas for several hours. And I mean rough like not being able to stand up. Also, the port at Punta Gorda requires a 2 mile trip (15 minutes) in a small boat that may ...