The food on American Legend is tasty and nicely presented. You won’t find a lot of crazy flavors or spice served at meals, but everything is delicious and on our Florida sailing, came with a seafood emphasis. While vegetarian and vegan options are not on the menu, they can be requested if you talk to the chef on the first day of the trip.

Alcohol is included in your fare, and American Legend has a selection of serviceable wines onboard that are free flowing at meals. Tip: If you find a wine you like, ask your server or bartender specifically for that label, and they’ll make sure it’s on hand.

Restaurants on American Legend

Dining room on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Restaurant. The main dining room onboard American Legend serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. At breakfast, you’re encouraged – but not required – to fill out a form with your lunch and dinner selections. (Don’t worry, you can change your mind if you want to).

Breakfast items are made to order and the menu is the day’s most extensive, with hot and cold options as well as daily specials. Lunch normally has a choice of soup or salad, as well as three entree options, mostly hot sandwiches. Dinners include either a soup or salad (or both), a choice of three entrees and two desserts plus ice cream. American Legend does not have an “always available list.”

You can come down anytime during posted dinner hours to dine, although people onboard tend to eat early – if you eat at 7 p.m., you’ll be the last ones sitting down. You can request half portions of entrees at both lunch and dinner.

Sky Terrace Grill on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Back Porch Cafe. This grill on Deck 3 outside the Sky Lounge is a handy alternative when you want a quick and casual bite. In the mornings, you can get breakfast sandwiches. At lunch, you can get burgers or hot dogs that you can either eat inside at the Sky Lounge or outside in nice weather.

Sky Lounge. The Sky Lounge on Deck 3 has an early risers breakfast buffet consisting of pastries, yogurt parfaits, smoked salmon and cereals. There’s also a specialty coffee machine where you can make your own lattes, cappuccinos or espressos. At lunch, you can order light bites, such a caesar salad or sandwich here.

Snacks on American Legend

Cookie Time on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen as many opportunities to snack on a cruise ship as I have on American Legend. If you want to subsist for an entire week on complimentary pastries, cookies, desserts and snacks, it’s entirely possible

At 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., “cookie time” is announced in the Sky Lounge and a trolley comes around with a variety of cookies. These were tasty and highly anticipated, although oddly enough not warmed.

Sky Lounge serve yourself wine on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Sky Lounge has a snack counter full of sun chips, crackers, pretzels, granola bars and nuts. Bottles of wine are also set out so you can serve yourself from lunchtime onward.

Some of the best bites on the ship are served during Happy Hour in the Chesapeake Lounge. Our group was treated to shrimp, bacon-wrapped scallops, stone crab claws, mini tacos and more. There is also a drink of the day cocktail, although you can order whatever kind of booze you want.

Finally, popcorn and ice cream sundaes are set out on the bar at the Chesapeake Lounge after dinner, just in case you have some room.

Cruise Critic Picks on American Legend

Blueberry pie on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Like everyone else onboard, we hastened down to Happy Hour to see what treats would be served that day. Definitely at least once, you’ll want to skip dessert at dinner – although it’s hard, especially if pie is being served – so you can enjoy an ice cream sundae in the Chesapeake Lounge during the entertainment. We were also big fans of breakfast sandwiches served at the Back Porch Cafe.

Dietary Restrictions on American Legend

It’s a bit disconcerting to see menus without vegetarian or vegan entrees. But then we looked around, and we noticed plenty of people receiving special meals. Servers will ask you before you eat if you have any dietary restrictions and you’re also asked when you’re booked if you have allergies or other requirements. There is also a session held on the first day with the chef where people are encouraged to go over their requirements.