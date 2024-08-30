The cabins on American Legend are spacious and modern, with outlets near the bed to charge devices; every room onboard has a private balcony. People traveling solo will be happy to see three single cabins onboard that are still roomy, as opposed to being an afterthought.

Of the 56 rooms onboard, there are 26 Premium Balcony cabins, 19 Vista Balcony rooms; four Sky Suites and two Grand Suites. There’s one wheelchair-accessible Premium Balcony cabin on Deck 2. All cabins range from 280 square feet (the 3 solo rooms) to 620 square feet.

What to Expect in Rooms on American Legend

Coffee maker in American Legend cabin (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

All rooms on American Legend, with the exception of solo cabins, have a king-sized bed that can be converted into two twins; a closet and full dresser for storage; a desk and chair; a Keurig coffeemaker with a selection of teas and coffees; a safe; a refrigerator; a flat-screen TV and USB ports. Suitcases can be stored underneath the bed. Service is offered twice a day – you just flip a notice outside your door when you want it or conversely when you want to be left alone.

Solo cabins are similar, but have a full bed as opposed to a king.

Balcony Cabins on American Legend

American Legend Vista Balcony cabin (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Premium Balcony cabins and Vista Balcony cabins are both 310 square feet. The biggest difference is that the Vista rooms are on Deck 4 as opposed to decks 2 or 3, and so they have better views. Balconies have room for two tables and chairs.

Suites on American Legend

American Legend has two types of suites – Sky Suites and Grand Suites, all on Deck 4. The Sky Suite is not a true suite, as it’s only one large room, but it’s spacious at 470 square feet. There’s enough room to allow for a sitting area in front of the TV.

The two Grand Suites are 620 square feet and would be considered a true suite, with the bedroom separated from the living room. The balcony is large enough for a chaise lounge, a dining table and chairs.

Cabin Bathrooms on American Legend

Vista balcony bathroom on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The bathrooms on American Legend are nicely sized, and they are the same for solo, Premium and Vista cabins. They have a single sink and a glass-doored shower with a rain shower head, a handheld showerhead and a grab bar. Toiletries are Beekmam 1802 and Babor; there’s also a hair dryer.

The suite bathrooms are larger, and have double vanity sinks. You also get plush robes to wear in your cabin.

Cabins to Avoid on American Legend

American Legend docked in St. Petersburg (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

American Legend has a catamaran-style shallow hull, and the ship can get bumpy when it’s on open water. If you’re susceptible to motion sickness, you might want to choose a cabin that’s toward the middle of the ship.

On Deck 3, the cabins closet to the Sky Lounge get the most foot traffic so if you’d like a bit more privacy, choose a room further away. Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Room Picks

Traveling solo: It’s rare to find a solo balcony cabin, and the ones are American Legend are a good size.

Splash: Of the balcony cabins, it’s nice to be up in a Vista cabin Deck 3 to get better views.

Splurge: The Grand Suites will make you feel like you’re in a luxurious hotel room.