Theater and Shows on American Legend

Onboard entertainer Steve on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

American Legend does not have a classic theater. Rather, events, talks and entertainment are all held in the Chesapeake Lounge.

A resident piano player is onboard, to mixed success. We were a bit turned off by his show, which he adapted from river cruises and was a little too self-indulgent. More successful were the entertainers that the ship brought in from outside. On our sailing, singers from Key West came onboard, direct from the Green Parrot (where we had seen them play just a few hours early). A Motown band came onboard in Punta Gorda.

Daily Things to Do on American Legend

Schooner America 2.0 excursion in Key West (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Most days on American Legend are dedicated to shore excursions, which are a mix of complimentary and paid. Most of the excursions were priced from $50 to $100, and people often did multiple ones, especially since we had overnights in Key West and Punta Gorda.

We enjoyed all three of our excursions: a Dolphin Explorer and shelling cruise in Marco Island; a literary walking tour in Key West and an American Schoorer 2.0 sail also in Key West.

American Cruise Lines branded buses were with the ship for some of the itinerary, traveling along with us as we sailed.

The ship held a trivia every day, but it always seemed to be taking place when we were off the ship.

Lecture on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Enrichment is a heralded part of the American Cruise Lines experience, and every sailing has a lecturer onboard (they are called riverlorians, even if you aren’t sailing on a river). Lectures on our sailing were all about the Florida region we were cruising. I learned a few things, even though I’d been coming to the area for 40 years!

Programs are not left in your room; you go downstairs to Deck 1 to pick them up. The ship also leaves informational leaflets about where you’re going that day that give some nice context. A mobile website is in development, and we were able to pull up the schedule here too.

Nightlife on American Legend

Bluegrass band onboard American Legend in Key West (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

American Legend is not a late night ship, but a good portion of people stayed up for the entertainment. This is not a ship where people talk during performances, even toward the back of the room; if you chat too loudly, you will be shushed.

Once the entertainment ends, most people go to bed. Bar service does linger for stragglers but there aren’t many.

American Legend does not have a casino.

American Legend Bars and Lounges

Chart room on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

American Legend has numerous lounges, many of which went entirely unused during our sailing. We never saw anyone in the Chart Room on Deck 2, for example, even though the space was cute, with navigational maps, binoculars and an outdoor area.

Computer Room on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Ditto for The Studio, also on Deck 2 across from the Fitness Center. Ostensibly, it’s a computer center, where you can print out materials if you’d like. With so many people on their phones these days, the space seems somewhat superfluous.

The Sky Lounge on Deck 3 was a popular place to gather during the day, however, thanks to the proximity of snacks, cushy cute nautical pillows and views from the floor to ceiling windows. While there’s no manned bar here, wines are set out to serve yourself, and you can also get sodas, bottled water and use the specialty coffee machine.

Drink of the day on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The main bar on American Legend is the Chesapeake Lounge on Deck 1. It’s lively from about 4 p.m. on, as people come for the enrichment lectures, stay through Happy Hour and come back after dinner for entertainment.

Our Picks

To Relax: We spent most mornings at the Sky Lounge, drawn in by the buffet and breakfast sandwiches and then sticking around for the first Cookie Time.

To Socialize: The Chesapeake Lounge is the place to meet and greet your fellow travelers.

Pools and Hot Tubs on American Legend

American Legend does not have a pool or hot tub, which seems like a bit of a miss for a ship that sails in Florida and during humid weather.

Sundecks on American Legend

Top deck seating on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Deck 4 has a covered area to sit outside and read, have a drink or chat, and watch life go by. There are also a selection of cushy outdoor furniture in the sun near the funnel, if you’re looking to catch some rays. A giant chess set is also here, mostly for decoration.

If you want to eat outside, there are tables and chairs on Deck 3. Deck 3 is also a nice place for views and relaxing.

It’s hard to find, but there’s a small Bow Terrace outside the Chart Room on Deck 2. No one really used this during our sailing.

Services and Wi-Fi on American Legend

The guest services desk is tucked away on Deck 1. We found that our cruise director was always out and about; it never took long to get a question answered. The Guest Services desk doubles as a future cruise consulting area on many afternoons.

A selection of American Cruise Line logowear is available to purchase onboard. There is also a small self-service laundry on Deck 1.

American Legend has complimentary Starlink WiFi and it worked very well on my sailing. I was able to take video work meetings, log on to my VPN and also run Peloton exercise classes.

Spa and Thermal Suite on American Legend

American Legend does not have a spa or thermal suite.

Fitness and Gym on American Legend

American Legend has a small but well-equipped gym for this size of ship, with a treadmill, an exercise bike, an elliptical and weights. The gym is well lit, although it’s a bit of a waste to have the equipment face the mirrored wall instead of the lovely view outside. Exercise mats are hung up, and we saw one guest take one to his room and then return it.

Top Deck on American Legend (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

There’s a walking path on Deck 4 that our cruise director said had been added to the coastal catamaran class of ship due to guest demand.

Is American Legend Family Friendly?

American Legend is aimed at an adult audience with an average age in the 70s, and there aren’t really facilities to bring small children or teenagers onboard. We did see multi-generational groups of parents with their adult children traveling together.