The 100-passenger American Legend is the fourth of American Cruise Lines' all-new fleet of "Coastal Cats"that make up ACL's Project Blue series of ships. First announced in January 2022, Project Blue will encompass a fleet of 12 small ships designed to sail on almost any domestic U.S. cruise itinerary. The vessel, which will launch in 2024 and become the 19th ship in the expanding American Cruise Lines' fleet, is built for coastal operation and features a streamlined catamaran design.

American Legend Deck Plans Feature All-balcony Staterooms

American Legend has 56 outside cabins with walk-out balconies. The ship is identical to its three predecessors -- American Eagle, American Glory, and American Liberty -- launching in 2023 and 2024. Cabins are located across three decks and come in in six categories. They start with 230-square-foot single cabins which have large sliding doors that lead to a private veranda. These solo staterooms are located on the lowest and middle stateroom decks. Also situated on the lowest deck are balcony staterooms that measure 270 square feet.

The largest accommodations on the ship are on the uppermost deck. There are four Sky Suites, measuring 424 square feet, and a pair of 550-square-foot Grand Suites which are situated forward and with panoramic views overlooking the front of the vessel. These suites have a separate bedroom and living area and a large balcony with a private dining area. Perks in the Grand Suites include breakfast room service.

American Legend's interiors have been designed by Miami-based Studio DADO, which has created the décor on all of American Cruise Lines' newest riverboats, along with numerous larger oceangoing cruise ships. Inspired by U.S. history, the choice of color palettes, furnishings, and artwork reflect the culture of New England, Chesapeake Bay, and the South East.

American Legend's public areas include a large lounge, restaurant and self-service laundry on the lowest deck, a fitness center and games room on the second deck and small aft lounge and cafe on the third deck. An elevator serves all decks, including the sun deck. There is a swim and watersports platform at the stern of the ship which is equipped with kayaks and a tender for local exploration.

American Legend Can Sail in Shallow Waters

Constructed at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Maryland, American Legend has a streamlined design and low draft which will allow it to reach small ports of call and sail in shallow waters on a combination of lakes, rivers, bays, and the U.S coastline. American Cruise Lines says it will offer the best qualities of ocean expedition adventure cruising with the stability of river cruising -- all while land is never out of sight.

American Legend also features eco-friendly technology including electric power capabilities.

When Will American Legend Launch?

The ship is slated to debut in late 2024. Exact dates and departure ports will be announced at a later date.

American Legend Itineraries Have Yet to be Announced

Designed as a "go anywhere" ship, the catamaran is able to navigate rivers, lakes, bays and protected areas across America. The three sister vessels will sail on a variety of East Coast itineraries and it is likely American Legend might do the same. For now, American Legend itineraries are still under wraps and will be announced by American Cruise Lines at a later date.

American Legend Stats

American Legend measures 241 feet in length, and carries 100 passengers at full occupancy with a crew of 50.