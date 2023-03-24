Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

Upon arriving to our room we found leftover food and drink from the pre vious occupant. There was no soap at all in the shower or sink area and no facial tissues. I was served cereal in the container (not in a bow) with milk served in a glass full of ice. They gave my wife a birthday cake in our cabin but had no knife, forks or napkins. They were out of English muffins the second day of the ...