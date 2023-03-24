"Cruise directors were personable and knowledgeable, especially on the land portion of the trip.Food quantity was quite sufficient but quality was a bit disappointing, specifically on the land portion which reminded me of Golden Corral in terms of food quality...."Read More
Very relaxed cruise. Staff and other passengers very friendly and helpful. Definitely a cruise that welcomed and accommodated older guests as well as guests with poor mobility .
Dining room staff a bit too informal. Food was AWFUL. Sometimes inedible. But Breakfast was always fine. Thank goodness for "cookie time" and availability of snacks and beverages- not to mention the hot dogs and ...
American Cruise Lines does not disappoint! The staff, especially dining room staff, is incredibly helpful and accommodating. Anyone in a uniform is ready & willing to make the experience smooth and efficient. Our room was spacious and cleaned every day. Bartenders and hosts (in the lounges) were always friendly and quick to clear plates & glasses. My special diet (vegan) was met as a "welcome ...
Overall we had a great time. Cruised Lewiston to Portland , Or. Included Hells Canyon jet boat ride which was fantastic. Plenty of cold water available. Scenery magnificent. It was brutally hot 100 F for a few days. Then cooler 70 ish. Cabin 2 deck. Cabin was good. Clean, great service. Dinners were sub par. You can tell when food sits under the heat lamps too long. Food burnt and dried out. Only ...
This was a Columbia River Cruise. Booking was fine and I’d recommend everything about the cruise line except for their flat rate air package. That package has been a horrible experience for us and 4 weeks post-cruise, everyone in our group of 6 is still waiting for our refund.
The cruise itself is breathtaking and well- planned, and the crew is wonderful. We’ve been in several cruises with ...
Upon arriving to our room we found leftover food and drink from the pre vious occupant. There was no soap at all in the shower or sink area and no facial tissues. I was served cereal in the container (not in a bow) with milk served in a glass full of ice. They gave my wife a birthday cake in our cabin but had no knife, forks or napkins. They were out of English muffins the second day of the ...
This was a well organized cruise. Cruise directors were personable and knowledgeable, especially on the land portion of the trip. Breakfast the first morning on Elk Island in Jackson Lake was exceptional. Food quantity was quite sufficient but quality was a bit disappointing, specifically on the land portion which reminded me of Golden Corral in terms of food quality. Bus trips were a bit ...
American Cruise on Columbia/Snake Rivers and National Parks adventure was a very wise choice. Locks along our route were a surprise and passage through each one was like a mini- Panama Canal experience. Clean, comfortable rooms, cheerful friendly staff. Excursions to historical sites and exploring towns near the ports were available each day. Good choice at meals, though seafood a tad ...
This was my 5th trip with American Cruise Lines. I love the attentive staff, excellent food, spacious cabin, included beer/wine, and smaller crowds. We had under 200 passengers so no lines for meals, bar, or activities. The Columbia River gorge was beautiful. Weather was cool and we had rain and fog while close to the coast but blue skies and sunshine for most of the trip. Excursions included ...
I just returned from an eight-day cruise along the Columbia River on American Cruise Line’s (ACL) Jazz. From the moment we touched down in Portland, Or., the trip could not have been more easy, and enjoyable. Our bags arrived at the baggage claim area; I picked them up and turned around and an ACL host was holding a sign with our names. He quickly guided us to a shuttle which had us at our ...
Friends asked us to join them. This was supposed to be a cruise from San Francisco to the inland rivers of California and then back. It was hugely expensive (over 6K per person.) A week or so before the cruise, they informed us the cruise would not be leaving from San Francisco (no definitive reason given) but would start and end on the river in Sacramento, CA. We endured an uncomfortable 2+ ...