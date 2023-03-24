Fish ladder at BonnivilleDam
Photo Credit: East coast gal
Mt St Helens
Photo Credit: East coast gal
Cabin second deck
Photo Credit: East coast gal
Mt Hood
Photo Credit: East coast gal
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
39 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Well Organized and Enjoyable
"Cruise directors were personable and knowledgeable, especially on the land portion of the trip.Food quantity was quite sufficient but quality was a bit disappointing, specifically on the land portion which reminded me of Golden Corral in terms of food quality...."Read More
Jeff from Cinci avatar

Jeff from Cinci

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 39 American Jazz Cruise Reviews

So-so cruise on American Cruise Line.

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Jans470
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Very relaxed cruise. Staff and other passengers very friendly and helpful. Definitely a cruise that welcomed and accommodated older guests as well as guests with poor mobility . Dining room staff a bit too informal. Food was AWFUL. Sometimes inedible. But Breakfast was always fine. Thank goodness for "cookie time" and availability of snacks and beverages- not to mention the hot dogs and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Great service and food

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Maggie Bee
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

American Cruise Lines does not disappoint! The staff, especially dining room staff, is incredibly helpful and accommodating. Anyone in a uniform is ready & willing to make the experience smooth and efficient. Our room was spacious and cleaned every day. Bartenders and hosts (in the lounges) were always friendly and quick to clear plates & glasses. My special diet (vegan) was met as a "welcome ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Pacific Northwest Historical Tour

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
East coast gal
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall we had a great time. Cruised Lewiston to Portland , Or. Included Hells Canyon jet boat ride which was fantastic. Plenty of cold water available. Scenery magnificent. It was brutally hot 100 F for a few days. Then cooler 70 ish. Cabin 2 deck. Cabin was good. Clean, great service. Dinners were sub par. You can tell when food sits under the heat lamps too long. Food burnt and dried out. Only ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Love the Small Ship-But Skip Their Air Package

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Seasoned Planner
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Columbia River Cruise. Booking was fine and I’d recommend everything about the cruise line except for their flat rate air package. That package has been a horrible experience for us and 4 weeks post-cruise, everyone in our group of 6 is still waiting for our refund. The cruise itself is breathtaking and well- planned, and the crew is wonderful. We’ve been in several cruises with ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Save your money

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Tim1970
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Upon arriving to our room we found leftover food and drink from the pre vious occupant. There was no soap at all in the shower or sink area and no facial tissues. I was served cereal in the container (not in a bow) with milk served in a glass full of ice. They gave my wife a birthday cake in our cabin but had no knife, forks or napkins. They were out of English muffins the second day of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Well Organized and Enjoyable

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Jeff from Cinci
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was a well organized cruise. Cruise directors were personable and knowledgeable, especially on the land portion of the trip. Breakfast the first morning on Elk Island in Jackson Lake was exceptional. Food quantity was quite sufficient but quality was a bit disappointing, specifically on the land portion which reminded me of Golden Corral in terms of food quality. Bus trips were a bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Great combination of rest and active exploring

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Nature Walker
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

American Cruise on Columbia/Snake Rivers and National Parks adventure was a very wise choice. Locks along our route were a surprise and passage through each one was like a mini- Panama Canal experience. Clean, comfortable rooms, cheerful friendly staff. Excursions to historical sites and exploring towns near the ports were available each day. Good choice at meals, though seafood a tad ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Columbia/Snake Rivers cruise is awesome.

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Buckeye cruiser80
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 5th trip with American Cruise Lines. I love the attentive staff, excellent food, spacious cabin, included beer/wine, and smaller crowds. We had under 200 passengers so no lines for meals, bar, or activities. The Columbia River gorge was beautiful. Weather was cool and we had rain and fog while close to the coast but blue skies and sunshine for most of the trip. Excursions included ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Smooth Sailing

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Riverboat Bill
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I just returned from an eight-day cruise along the Columbia River on American Cruise Line’s (ACL) Jazz. From the moment we touched down in Portland, Or., the trip could not have been more easy, and enjoyable. Our bags arrived at the baggage claim area; I picked them up and turned around and an ACL host was holding a sign with our names. He quickly guided us to a shuttle which had us at our ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Ameteur bait and switch

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Kay S
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Friends asked us to join them. This was supposed to be a cruise from San Francisco to the inland rivers of California and then back. It was hugely expensive (over 6K per person.) A week or so before the cruise, they informed us the cruise would not be leaving from San Francisco (no definitive reason given) but would start and end on the river in Sacramento, CA. We endured an uncomfortable 2+ ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other American Cruise Lines Ship Cruise Reviews
American Song Cruise Reviews
American Song Cruise Reviews
American Splendor (formerly America) Cruise Reviews
American Liberty Cruise Reviews
American Legend Cruise Reviews
American Independence (formerly Independence) Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.