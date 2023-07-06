Rooms on American Jazz All Feature Balconies

Five Owner’s Suites are located on deck three forward. These are similar to the Grand Suites and only five square feet smaller. The third suite category is Verandah Suite. There are eight of these 405-square-foot rooms on deck five.

The ship has eight single staterooms for solo travelers (and priced as such). At 250 square feet, they are barely smaller than the smallest double-occupancy rooms.

All staterooms have balconies with chairs and a drink table and are furnished with in-room coffee makers. A small fridge is stocked with bottled water and the beverages of your choice. Multiple 110-volt outlets are placed around the room and lamps with USB outlets are positioned on nightstands next to the bed.

Drawer and closet space are more than adequate for two people for a week-long cruise. Beds can be positioned either as twins or as a king. There are no staterooms with third bunks, but an additional bed can be placed in any room if requested.

Bathrooms with glass shower doors are spacious by cruise ship standards, featuring a full 110-volt outlet in the bathroom for hair styling.

Of note, all staterooms on American Jazz have panic buttons to call for assistance in emergencies. This reflects the cruise line’s dedication to the safety of an older clientele.