American Cruise Lines handled the flights, hotel stay night before sailing in the most efficient and professional way. Excursions that we picked were all in order and were well worth the time and extra expense. Educational talks about Lewis and Clark, Mt. St. Helens and other topics were excellent. Entertainment was great. Cabin spacious, including bathroom and balcony. Food was excellent and ...
We sailed from Clarkston, Idaho to Portland, WA & it was wonderful. The crew & staff were always helpful and attentive to our needs, answering questions. The journey was the Lewis & Clark route with knowledgeable historians aboard to give us informative & entertaining discussions. The food was great.
Our room was so comfortable and always cleaned daily. We had time to enjoy excursions or just ...
We’ve been on many ACL cruises; and, as usual, this one lived up to expectations: A beautiful ship; great food and libations; knowledgeable speaker; multiple fun excursions; creative and useful arts & crafts projects; and entertaining nightly shows. What has always been the outstanding feature of ACL's cruises, however, has been their people. They are incredibly friendly and so very helpful to ...
American Cruise has worked out their embarkation and disembaration dance (and everything in between) quite well. Plenty of food choices, plenty of tour choices, and a very convivial atmosphere. The dining staff is mostly newer and needs more training and practice but they try very hard. The Lewis and Clark speaker was well prepared and really seemed to enjoy his subject. The entertainment was ...
This Columbia River cruise was on a par with my only other river cruise, on the Rhine River. The cruise director and staff were friendly, helpful, and competent. Our room was comfortable and well maintained. All rooms have balconies and we enjoyed ours. This ship is modern, built in the U.S. in 2019, and all of the guest areas are well appointed and inviting. Dining room menu options offered ...
We took our first river cruse for 7 days, down the Snake and Columbia. It was Lewis and Clark themed, on the newer Harmony. This type cruse might be considered all first class. Large room with a balcony, drinks, meals, most shore excursions were included. As we booked early for the first week in June, they included coach air fare, as well as a night stay before the cruse at a hotel nearby. Airport ...
It was a scenic and educational cruise, along the paths of Lewis & Clark. The food and service was commendable. At times the enthusiasm of the leader reminded me of a high school pep rally, a bit over the top. The complimentary excursions were excellent. The only two complaints we have are that the cruise line changed the departure hotel after we had our own made plans to arrive a day early; that ...
I would like to start with what was good about the cruise. Two individuals stood out on our cruise. Angelica was so personable and engaging on the patio deck. Connie, the server in the dining room was very attentive and and friendly. The rooms were ok. The exploration ports were fine. Enjoyed the Mount St. Helens tour. Has a great time on the Hell Canyon boat trip. So now I will share how poor the ...
We have wanted to take the Snake and Columbia river cruise covering the area that Lewis and Clark traveled in the early 1800s. We sailed on the American Cruise Line Harmony which was very disappointing. The line was very disorganized and the staff very inexperienced. Tours were changed or eliminated without notice until the last minute. The trip was pricey and not worth the cost. We could ...
I used Boton to sail from because Clarkston was not there. So disregard the embarkation port. We have been on 55 Ocean cruises and 5 River Boat cruises which gives us the ability to critique this cruise. We sailed from Clarkston, Wa to Portland, OR. on October 13, 2022. VERY DISAPPOINTED! American Cruise Lines has been in business since 1972 and you would have thought they just started doing ...