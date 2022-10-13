Review for a North America River Cruise on American Harmony

I would like to start with what was good about the cruise. Two individuals stood out on our cruise. Angelica was so personable and engaging on the patio deck. Connie, the server in the dining room was very attentive and and friendly. The rooms were ok. The exploration ports were fine. Enjoyed the Mount St. Helens tour. Has a great time on the Hell Canyon boat trip. So now I will share how poor the ...