Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Glory (ACL)

The staff was very friendly and helpful. the food was the best we have had on all of our 16 ACL cruises and Luca was not only a great chef but also very friendly and outgoing. He was observed carrying trays and serving meals. When I mentioned that he did everything, he replied by saying that he did whatever needed to be done because they were family. The staff did indeed act like a family. I ...