Enjoyed this cruise
"We had previously done the Columbia river cruise, and food and customer service were superior.We loved cruising the Chesapeake Bay and the stops, enjoyed Washington DC, a great way to view the cherry blossoms from the river...."Read More
chesapeake bay fan avatar

chesapeake bay fan

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

New England coast, Boston to Martha's Vineyard

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
Gigi-2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Service was excellent, all employees were American and friendly and spoke English, the food was delicious! The cruise is geared to adults not children, no formal wear necessary! The choice of excursions were varied and interesting with knowledgeable tour guides. There were no "surprise expenses" price quoted is what you pay, no tipping, open bar with large variety of liquor to choose from. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with disabled person

An excellent cruising experience

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
TigerCruiser71
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed our 5th cruise on American Cruise Lines, a 10 day Revolutionary War historical event. We left Washington DC after staying at the Intercontinental Hotel on the Wharf which was only 75 yards from the ship dockage. The Wharf district was safe, easily walkable and suited us better than the Four Seasons.The embarkation process was easy, especially filling out all forms ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Wonderful cruise, great food, fabulous entertainer

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
Handlebar Mike
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We love cruising with American Cruise Lines. Smaller ships, bigger rooms, and better dining experiences. This cruise was a Cherry Blossom Cruise in the Washington DC and Chesapeake Bay area, with lots of history focus in the excursions, as well as National Monuments and Arlington Cemetary. But the best part of the cruise was Robert Yonskie. His daily overview of the excursions, his historical ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Enjoyed this cruise

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
chesapeake bay fan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Enjoyed the cruise, stops and itinerary were excellent. Food was good, really enjoyed the hors d'oeuvres and drinks at Happy Hour prior to dinner. Historian/entertainer was great, a very nice feature on the trip. We like the historian's review of each port the night before each stop. It was very helpful in planning our day. He was also a very versatile and enjoyable entertainer, providing ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

terrible service and not good food

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
gmajuju
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The ship was nice and the cabin good size. Shore exertions good. But dining experience was not good. The selection of food not very good. No side dishes at lunch or dinner. Terrace grill Hamburger were like hokey pucks.. Out of bacon in am and staff too lazy to go to kitchen to get more. On night we sat down at 6:20 and got our entrees at 7:40! Another night whole table ordered clan ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Fall Foliage/Art Immersion Cruise

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
Watercolor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is not our first River Cruise with American Cruise Line. Our trip was not only fabulous but informative from the moment we stepped onboard. This particular itinerary was a Fall Foliage/Art Immersion Cruise. The Hudson River Valley is well known for the artists who came there to capture the beauty of the Catskills. American Constitution is well appointed from top to bottom. Staterooms are ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

I think I'll stick with the big ship at least they don't run out of food are drinks

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
leoc1958.6
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We did a lot of tendering to the shore. In Bar Harbor we tendered in then had to take 50 min bus ride just to see Bar Harbor . That's just one example . This ship ran out of Diet Soda 5 out of 10 days. At every port they said they had a shipment but lied You feel for the cost of the cruise they wouldn't run out of food but examples hotdogs ,vanilla ice cream,dinner rolls and cheese for the nacho ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Very disappointed!

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
GeeBeeSD
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

My friend and I selected this cruise for this year based on the terrific itinerary that would bring us to the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River. We booked the trip in 2021 and the reviews we read were from 2019, a year after the ship launched and before the pandemic. They were wonderful. We didn’t think to go back and read reviews again, but did so while we were on the cruise - what a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cherry Blossom Cruise

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
Redware
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise, besides highlighting the Revolutionary War, was a Cherry Blossom theme. Since the blossoms were early this year, the itinerary was adjusted to include Washington DC first to be sure to catch their beauty near their peak. There were talks about the history of the cherry blossoms onboard plus excursions, including walking tours, which highlighted the cherry blossoms. All the art ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cruising the Chesapeake Bay and the Cherry Blossoms of Washington DC

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Constitution

User Avatar
mikerem48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

March/April 2023 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (26+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our forth cruise on American Cruise Lines. Our American Revolution cruise started on March 26 in Baltimore, MD. This was the first cruise of the season. We came down to Baltimore from Newark, NJ where we were visiting, on an Amtrak train. We stayed at ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

