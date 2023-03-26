"We had previously done the Columbia river cruise, and food and customer service were superior.We loved cruising the Chesapeake Bay and the stops, enjoyed Washington DC, a great way to view the cherry blossoms from the river...."Read More
Service was excellent, all employees were American and friendly and spoke English, the food was delicious! The cruise is geared to adults not children, no formal wear necessary! The choice of excursions were varied and interesting with knowledgeable tour guides. There were no "surprise expenses" price quoted is what you pay, no tipping, open bar with large variety of liquor to choose from. We ...
My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed our 5th cruise on American Cruise Lines, a 10 day Revolutionary War historical event. We left Washington DC after staying at the Intercontinental Hotel on the Wharf which was only 75 yards from the ship dockage. The Wharf district was safe, easily walkable and suited us better than the Four Seasons.The embarkation process was easy, especially filling out all forms ...
We love cruising with American Cruise Lines. Smaller ships, bigger rooms, and better dining experiences. This cruise was a Cherry Blossom Cruise in the Washington DC and Chesapeake Bay area, with lots of history focus in the excursions, as well as National Monuments and Arlington Cemetary. But the best part of the cruise was Robert Yonskie. His daily overview of the excursions, his historical ...
Enjoyed the cruise, stops and itinerary were excellent. Food was good, really enjoyed the hors d'oeuvres and drinks at Happy Hour prior to dinner. Historian/entertainer was great, a very nice feature on the trip. We like the historian's review of each port the night before each stop. It was very helpful in planning our day. He was also a very versatile and enjoyable entertainer, providing ...
The ship was nice and the cabin good size. Shore exertions good. But dining experience was not good. The selection of food not very good. No side dishes at lunch or dinner. Terrace grill Hamburger were like hokey pucks.. Out of bacon in am and staff too lazy to go to kitchen to get more.
On night we sat down at 6:20 and got our entrees at 7:40! Another night whole table ordered clan ...
This is not our first River Cruise with American Cruise Line. Our trip was not only fabulous but informative from the moment we stepped onboard. This particular itinerary was a Fall Foliage/Art Immersion Cruise. The Hudson River Valley is well known for the artists who came there to capture the beauty of the Catskills. American Constitution is well appointed from top to bottom. Staterooms are ...
We did a lot of tendering to the shore. In Bar Harbor we tendered in then had to take 50 min bus ride just to see Bar Harbor . That's just one example . This ship ran out of Diet Soda 5 out of 10 days. At every port they said they had a shipment but lied You feel for the cost of the cruise they wouldn't run out of food but examples hotdogs ,vanilla ice cream,dinner rolls and cheese for the nacho ...
My friend and I selected this cruise for this year based on the terrific itinerary that would bring us to the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River. We booked the trip in 2021 and the reviews we read were from 2019, a year after the ship launched and before the pandemic. They were wonderful. We didn’t think to go back and read reviews again, but did so while we were on the cruise - what a ...
This cruise, besides highlighting the Revolutionary War, was a Cherry Blossom theme. Since the blossoms were early this year, the itinerary was adjusted to include Washington DC first to be sure to catch their beauty near their peak. There were talks about the history of the cherry blossoms onboard plus excursions, including walking tours, which highlighted the cherry blossoms. All the art ...
March/April 2023 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (26+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our forth cruise on American Cruise Lines. Our American Revolution cruise started on March 26 in Baltimore, MD. This was the first cruise of the season.
We came down to Baltimore from Newark, NJ where we were visiting, on an Amtrak train. We stayed at ...