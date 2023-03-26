Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Constitution

We did a lot of tendering to the shore. In Bar Harbor we tendered in then had to take 50 min bus ride just to see Bar Harbor . That's just one example . This ship ran out of Diet Soda 5 out of 10 days. At every port they said they had a shipment but lied You feel for the cost of the cruise they wouldn't run out of food but examples hotdogs ,vanilla ice cream,dinner rolls and cheese for the nacho ...