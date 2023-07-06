The rooms are serviced twice daily, and the staff rotates the cleaning schedule (between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) so that certain cabins don't always end up getting late-in-the-day attention. As in the public areas, the color scheme is understated and restful, with corals and blue hues dominant in some rooms, and blues and greens in others. The beachy vibe carries into the cabins with colorful framed prints of the shore. Of the 90 staterooms, 78 have balconies. Eight stateroom categories range from eight Owners Suites with private balconies to six Single cabins, four of which have balconies. The ship has 16 connecting staterooms. Two staterooms are wheelchair accessible.

Cabins are furnished with a writing desk, dresser, two bedside tables and upholstered chairs. The door-less closets aren't super spacious, but there's plenty of storage in the deep three-drawer dresser and two-drawer bedside tables. The desk adds another three to six drawers, depending on the cabin size. And there's plenty of space under the bed to stow luggage.

Rooms are equipped with 36-inch flat-screen televisions (44-inch models in the suites), that tune in 20 stations, including AMC, ESPN and all-news channels. All have a built-in DVD player. You can pick up loaner DVDs in the library. King-sized beds can be reconfigured as twins in all the double cabins.

Only the suites have a mini-bar, but all cabins have a safe. Wineglasses are stocked in the suites, but you'll have to make due with disposable plastic bathroom glasses in other cabins. Styrofoam coffee cups accompany the in-room Keurig coffee makers. All cabins have an emergency call button.

Bathrooms are roomy with wall-sized mirrors that visually expand the space. There's plenty of storage in the white, two-drawer vanity with under-sink cabinet. It's topped with a faux marble counter and sits on attractive black-and-white basket-weave ceramic tile. Individual toiletries include Judith Jackson Spa brand body and face soap, body wash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner and amenities kit. Bathrooms are stocked with a hair dryer. Glass-doored showers have a grab bar, as does the bathroom wall.

Single: Two odd-shaped cabins without balconies, 202 and 203, on Deck 2 measure about 226 square feet. They're roomy enough for a twin bed, single nightstand, upholstered armchair, three-drawer bow-front dresser and a small writing desk. A full-sized window brings in light. Bathroom space echoes the ship's other cabin categories. Room 203 has an extra big closet.

Single (Private Balcony): The ship's remaining four single cabins on Decks 2, 3 and 4, all have balconies and 238 square feet of space. Balconies are furnished with two chairs and a small round table. Average balcony size across all room categories is about 50 square feet.

AA: The 10 Class AA cabins are on Decks 1 and 2 and measure 302 square feet. They lack balconies, but have big picture windows. There's space for a three-drawer dresser, six-drawer desk, two lounge chairs and two twins or a king-sized bed.

AAL (Private Balcony): The 27 AAL cabins are on Deck 2 and have 350 square feet of space with sliding-glass doors that lead to a veranda. Furnishings are the same as in the AA rooms.

AAC (Private Balcony): The 19 AAC cabins are on Deck 3 measure 350 square feet and differ from the AAL category only in location.

AAM (Private Balcony): Fifteen of the 368-square-foot AAM rooms are on Deck 4 and include one that's wheelchair accessible. The remaining two are at the rear of Deck 5. The facing rooms, 509 and 510, are the only two cabins in the rear of that corridor and adjoin an outdoor deck, making them a good choice for couples traveling together.

Veranda Suite (Private Balcony): One of the three cabins in this category is behind the pilot house on Deck 4; the other two are at the rear of Deck 3. At 450 square feet, they have stocked mini-bars (bottled water, juices, soft drinks and wine) that are replenished as needed. A seating area in front of the wall-mounted flat-screen TV has two upholstered chairs with a round table in between.

Owner's Suite (Private Balcony): The eight 450-square-foot suites are on Deck 5 forward and feature the same amenities as the Veranda Suites.