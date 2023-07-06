Its 10th vessel, American Constitution, debuted in April with three 10-night Chesapeake Bay sailings centered on an American Revolution theme. The ship heads for New England in late May, where it'll sail three different itineraries. From late September to late October, it'll take in fall foliage along the Hudson River. From October to December, it returns to the Chesapeake Bay for several sailings.

Like its sister ship, American Constellation, which debuted in 2017, Constitution's interiors have a distinctly Florida vibe. A pale palette of corals, teals and greens; comfy white wicker-style chairs and sofas in the lounges; and blond-wood furnishings in the cabins, evoke a summer beach house ambiance.

The young staff is friendly and eager to please, but has more enthusiasm than experience. Plus, the hustling crew is pressed into multiple roles, so the server passing a tray of bacon-wrapped scallops at the nightly cocktail hour might also be your cabin attendant. The bartender might be a cruise director better versed in coordinating land transportation than in pouring the perfect martini. And so on.

We were on the second sailing of Constitution's American Revolution cruise and, as with most new ships and itineraries, it wasn't without hiccups. For instance, instructions varied on where to pickup a ship-provided free shuttle from Washington, D.C.'s, new District Wharf to the National Mall. (We never did locate it.) At dinner, requests for water refills sometimes went unheeded as servers appeared to wrangle with weightier issues, like what meal belonged where. At one point, the kitchen ran out of milk.

But the staffs' we-aim-to-please attitude helps to overcome shortcomings. Case in point: In a mid-cruise survey, a repeat ACL customer noted the dearth of diet soft drinks in the ship's two lounges. The next day, the desk in her cabin was laden with multiple varieties of diet drinks.