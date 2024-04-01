Review for a Alaska Cruise on American Constellation

we had a great time seeing Alaska, unfortunately, the ships are not equipped very well for the handicapped. I have a scooter chair and there is no room to take it into the dining room or other gathering places. Most of the time on the ship if I wanted to go somewhere, I had to walk. The crew was amazing getting it on and off the ship for me. I know it is heavy and they never complained. I can not ...