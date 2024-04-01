This trip exceeded my expectations in every aspect. First, the staff! Several staff members invented new ways to spoil me, almost daily. The ship was beautiful, clean and never once felt crowded. Oftentimes we were the only ones on the deck. The ever changing scenery was remarkable. The available onshore excursion selection left us having to choose which to do at each port. We were very happy with ...
American Cruise Lines provides a great experience for seniors and we have now taken 5 different cruises with them. This year on Puget Sound we saw the beautiful San Juan Islands which are now part of the Salish Sea. The food was delicious and the service pleasant. There are always several excursions to choose from. The staterooms are larger than we expected when compared with the larger ships in ...
Everything was so good on the cruise we didn't even mind 2 days of rough waters too much. The food was excellent, the entertainment was great and the staff was exceptional!!! I hope we see some of them again on another cruise. The room was very nice; the cleaning staff did such a great job too. We can't wait to take another cruise.
Cruise director Kody with a K and Monica the excursion ...
we had a great time seeing Alaska, unfortunately, the ships are not equipped very well for the handicapped. I have a scooter chair and there is no room to take it into the dining room or other gathering places. Most of the time on the ship if I wanted to go somewhere, I had to walk. The crew was amazing getting it on and off the ship for me. I know it is heavy and they never complained. I can not ...
This cruise was awesome! The staff on the boat was great! Our housekeeper (Destinie) was great! She took care of our room very well.
Also the dining room and the food was great. Our server (Daria) was the best. I can't say enough good things about the dining room, the food and our server.
The excursions were great. They were always very helpful with my wife's power chair although it was a ...
This was my second American Cruise Line cruise and it was amazing, It's different than a huge ship, which is exactly why I love it. You get to know the crew and a good portion of the passengers by the time you get off the ship. 3 meals are delicious, they do not have all day buffets, they have snacks, cookie time and cocktail and hors d'oeuvres. You won't be hungry. Excursions are great! And they ...
My wife and I had an excellent time on ACL's Southeast Alaska cruise. We found the Constellation to be a perfect size (about 160 passengers), which allowed us to access wilderness areas the bigger ships could not. The ship was very clean, our cabin (with a patio) was very nice and the service was wonderful. Crew members were very friendly and competent. The excursions were well thought out, ...
Outstanding combination land/sea cruise to Alaska. ACL coordinated with Alaskan Adventures to provide a well-planned exploration of Fairbanks, Denali, Anchorage, and fiord cruise around Kenai National park. Even when fires closed Denali NP, the guides regrouped and arranged for 38 of us to see what we could of the area and visit Talkeetna (we even watched the firefighters combatting the fire!). ...
Absolutely awful in many ways. At least HALF the ship got sick with a cough or covid. Staff did nothing to encourage wearing of masks, use of sanitizer, isolation, coughing away from others etc. Totally ignored the issue even after I wrote a letter while on board requesting health measures be taken. I was dx with PNEUMONIA upon return. The pneumonia was serious in both lungs and lasted for 6 ...
This was a fantastic cruise. We loved the itinerary. We took the day before package and stayed at the 4 Seasons (which was gorgeous). We hired a guide for private tour of Seattle (not included in ACL). We loved the Constellation. Our rooms were very spacious. The bathroom was very comfortably laid out with plenty of counter space and spacious shower. There was great dresser and closet space. ...