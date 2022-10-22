Review for a North America River Cruise on American Splendor (formerly America)

We chose this cruise expecting a first class luxury cruise. We liked the all inclusive aspect of the cruise. However before we even got on board we ran into issues when trying to book shore excursions. The website would register my husbands excursions but not mine. That was all straightened out with a call was made to the cruise line. We had an overnight at the Peabody in Memphis which was great. ...