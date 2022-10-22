"Day 2: Complimentary breakfast is not provided by the Opry Hotel or by American Cruise Lines.In each town where we docked, there are complimentary places to visit with several American Cruise Lines buses that provide transportation...."Read More
runner19492002
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
My mother and I were passengers on hugely problematic voyage of American Cruise Lines’ American Splendor from 10/9-10/16. For my mother, who is 91 years old, this trip was intended to be her last “travel hurrah,” and I was happy to accompany her to make this wish come true. My mother and I believe that we, and other passengers on this trip, were victims of false advertising and operational ...
We recently embarked on American Cruise Lines’ (ACL) Music Cities Cruise, expecting a memorable journey from Memphis to Nashville. Unfortunately, significant issues disrupted the trip, and while some were beyond ACL’s control, the lack of clear communication and transparency from the onboard staff worsened these challenges.
Pre-Boarding Issues and Lack of Communication
The troubles began the ...
We sailed on the American Splendor (20-28 August 2024) from Nashville to Chattanooga. This voyage was our 41st overall and 12th river cruise. Ordinarily we travels with American Queen but that company has now been sold to American Cruise Lines. This cruise was actually superior to those we have taken with American Queen. We have no complaints although there were a couple of conveniences that would ...
Absolutely no complaints, only compliments!
WHO: American Cruise Lines
WHAT: Cruise Package with on shore Excursions
WHEN: May 28, 2024 – June 05, 2024
WHERE: Lower Mississippi (New Orleans-Memphis)
HOW: American Splendor
WHY: My husband’s 70th birthday gift to himself (& me)
I was skeptical about the whole cruise and was going along with my husband because this cruise (a ...
My husband and I were pleasantly surprised with the entire experience. We have absolutely NO complaints and can only voice compliments. EVERYONE with whom we interacted was professional, yet exceptionally friendly, helpful, and made us feel "noticed" and appreciated. Mobility issues were recognized, and accommodations were available. All facilities on the ship were clean, well maintained and ...
We chose ACL instead of Viking for the Lower Mississippi cruise because the first segment on Viking was a bus trip from Memphis vs. a riverboat segment on ACL. If you have become used to a certain level of amenities, professionalism, cleanliness, food, bar service, from Viking, you will be disappointed at ACL. I noticed a previous review from fall 2023 about mold in the shower and Legionella on ...
We took a Mississippi River cruise on American Cruise Lines Oct. 3-10. It definately had the price tag of a luxury cruise but unfortunately fell very short. The worst thing was there was Legionella in the water (employees said this was a known issue prior to our departure). We were a group of 11, 8 of us got sick. There was also dreadful mold in the showers which we asked to have cleaned. The ...
We chose this cruise expecting a first class luxury cruise. We liked the all inclusive aspect of the cruise. However before we even got on board we ran into issues when trying to book shore excursions. The website would register my husbands excursions but not mine. That was all straightened out with a call was made to the cruise line. We had an overnight at the Peabody in Memphis which was great. ...
The experience of travelling the Mississippi was great and ticked one of our bucket list items. The low water was disappointing and whilst we accept that the cruise company had no control over nature the lack of communication both before the cruise and during was disappointing. It would have been an easy task to advise customers in advance of the change of itinerary as it was known well in advance ...
We sailed October 22 to November 5, 2022 on American Cruise Line, The Splendor, from St. Paul to New Orleans but it wouldn't let me put the correct date in.
We called 4 times asking about the conditions of Mississippi River. Even though they just returned doing the same cruise and had similar problems, they lied to us and stated everything was fine but cancelled 2 stops. By the time we ...