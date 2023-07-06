All cabins have two twin beds that can be combined into a queen, a flat-screen TV on a stand with a small drawer, bedside tables, two bucket chairs, a vanity with chair and drawers, a telephone, luggage rack and coffee maker. There's a nifty clock/plug near the bed with USB chargers. Another nice feature is the medical alert button near the door. Decor is fairly generic, similar to what you'd see in a mid-priced chain hotel, with cream-colored walls, blue and yellow floral carpets and upholstery and prints of Mississippi River scenes on the wall. Doors open by keycard.

Our only cabin quibble: While there is plenty of drawer space, we don't understand why the tiny closet, which doesn't have a door, has a minimum of space and hangers for dresses, shirts and jackets. Also, there is no safe.

Bathrooms are spacious, with a shower enclosed with glass doors. The sink has drawer space for toiletries. Judith Jackson Spa shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotion are provided. A hair dryer is in the bathroom. All bathrooms have handrails in two places, including in the shower.

River View: American Splendor has three cabins on the main deck that have picture windows that open, instead of balconies. One of these cabins is a 203-square-foot single, a second is a 290-square-foot double cabin and the third is a 380-square-foot cabin that has been configured for wheelchair access.

Balcony: The majority of American Splendor's cabins are singles and doubles with balconies. These rooms fall into three categories. The 13 single balcony cabins are 230 square feet and are found on decks two, three and four. Balcony cabins on decks three and four are 304 square feet. On deck five, you'll find 12 balcony cabins that are 328 square feet.

Owners Suite: There are eight Owners Suites on American Splendor These cabins are 445 square feet and are located at the front of the boat on decks three and four, and in prime positions midship on deck five. The suites have a larger living area with a mini-fridge and complimentary wine in the room.

There are several configurations of connecting cabins on American Splendor, including an Owners Suite that connects with a larger balcony room on deck five; doubles that connect to doubles on decks three, four and five; and doubles that connect to singles on decks two, three and four. Triples can be accommodated if necessary, with real beds (not rollaways) brought into the rooms.

American Splendor has two cabins that are specifically designated for wheelchairs. That being said, we met people with motorized scooters who were in larger balcony cabins and Owners Suites, and they were able to keep them in their rooms.