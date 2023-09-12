  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Ambassador Cruise Line Reviews

Photo Credit: Jeff Soley
Photo Credit: Jeff Soley
Photo Credit: Jeff Soley
Photo Credit: Jeff Soley
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
116 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 116 Ambassador Cruise Line Reviews

Wonderful mini cruise despite change of ship

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ambition

seasoned cruiser 1000
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have just returned from a four day break on Ambition and had a wonderful time. The staff at Ambassador head office advised us that our trip would be on the Ambition due to our originally booked ship, Ambiance, having maintenance difficulties. However our booking was changed to the Ambition without too many problems for us. Ambition is definitely a smaller ship than Ambiance but she is ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Budget cruising

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ambition

Saida
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I usually choose a short Christmas Markets cruise in December and I wanted to see what this company was like with the view to a longer cruise. Unfortunately, I was quite disappointed. The ship itself has been furnished to a high standard and the cabin was fine. However, I walk with a stick and having to join a scrum for breakfast at the buffet was taxing. I have never been on a ship where even ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

DISAPPOINTING FOR US

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ambition

Voyaging22
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship has been refitted to a high standard and our junior suite and the public areas were spacious and modern. The staff were first class - hard working and welcoming. The self service Borough market has plenty of seating and good space around the various food counters. There is a good selection of food. We were allocated a table in the Holyrood restaurant and, although we chose the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Two Day Taster Cruise - Bristol to Tilbury

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ambition

GSPG
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Well what can I say, this two day mini cruise was brilliant throughout. We live in Essex and drove to the Port of Tilbury where we boarded one of two coaches to Bristol. We arrived in good time at Bristol, and were checked in and were onboard in no time. Our two previous cruises had been on very large ships with 6,000 passengers plus, so we wondered how this smaller ship would ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Great effort in Stormy conditions

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ambition

Barrowgirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We embarked at Bristol Portbury, which was easy to find. Slight confusion over getting cruise card before check in, but generally smooth embarkation. First impression was that the interior was not opulent or ritzy like some cruise lines, but clean, pleasant, and in good condition. The cabin was outside Deck 8 midships, and we were pleasantly surprised - more spacious than usual for us, very clean, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

A Meditteranean Oddysey

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Ambience

MedOddysey
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This 32 day Mediterranean cruise from 16th October to 17 November had an excellent itinerary and was the main reason why my wife and I booked it. At £5200 with the top drinks package, we thought it was very good value for money. We had an inside cabin on deck 10 which we were very happy with. At 190 square feet it was significantly larger than many other cruise lines. The sister ship to Ambience, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Smaller can be Better

Review for a Morocco Cruise on Ambition

PARADS
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise with 2 first time cruisers and with a little trepidation, I had booked through a local travel agency and cruising from our local port of Falmouth was a massive plus, onboarding was seamless. I have done many cruises and recently been on Britannia to the fjords and wondered how Ambassador would compare. The warmest welcome at sea lived up to its promise, the attention to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Good effort for a low budget cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ambition

Captainthedog
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We usually cruise Viking Cruises, but although lovely they are very pricey and are overwhelmingly aimed at the American guest population. We decided to try Ambassador as a UK, lower budget, no-fly cruise line to see what the alternative could be. We chose an inside cabin (though not the lowest category) to see what we got for our money. We had the advantage of a launch deal a year before we sailed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Excellent small ship cruise in the sun

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Ambition

Cheshire desire
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise with Ambassador ( and we never sailed with Cruise and Maritime ) as we wanted a small ship experience sailing from the UK. This was our first cruise since 2018 and first time abroad since covid. The ship overall was very good. The ship is in excellent condition for an older ship. The interior is modern and attractive. The lounges and bars are very comfortable. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Never Again!

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Ambience

nalayensid
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is my "TRUE" account of what an Ambience cruise is like. Firstly It never reached the 2 ports in Greenland nor Reykjavik in Iceland. A port in Canada was also missed. Instead we visited Cobh in Ireland and Honfluer in France. The cabins are clean, have good storage and the public rooms are in good condition. There are though some musty smells and urine smells in the corridors. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
European Waterways Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.