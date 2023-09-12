We have just returned from a four day break on Ambition and had a wonderful time.
The staff at Ambassador head office advised us that our trip would be on the Ambition due to our originally booked ship, Ambiance, having maintenance difficulties. However our booking was changed to the Ambition without too many problems for us.
Ambition is definitely a smaller ship than Ambiance but she is ...
I usually choose a short Christmas Markets cruise in December and I wanted to see what this company was like with the view to a longer cruise. Unfortunately, I was quite disappointed. The ship itself has been furnished to a high standard and the cabin was fine. However, I walk with a stick and having to join a scrum for breakfast at the buffet was taxing. I have never been on a ship where even ...
The ship has been refitted to a high standard and our junior suite and the public areas were spacious and modern.
The staff were first class - hard working and welcoming.
The self service Borough market has plenty of seating and good space around the various food counters. There is a good selection of food.
We were allocated a table in the Holyrood restaurant and, although we chose the ...
Well what can I say, this two day mini cruise was brilliant throughout.
We live in Essex and drove to the Port of Tilbury where we boarded one of two coaches to Bristol.
We arrived in good time at Bristol, and were checked in and were onboard in no time.
Our two previous cruises had been on very large ships with 6,000 passengers plus, so we wondered how this smaller ship would ...
We embarked at Bristol Portbury, which was easy to find. Slight confusion over getting cruise card before check in, but generally smooth embarkation. First impression was that the interior was not opulent or ritzy like some cruise lines, but clean, pleasant, and in good condition. The cabin was outside Deck 8 midships, and we were pleasantly surprised - more spacious than usual for us, very clean, ...
This 32 day Mediterranean cruise from 16th October to 17 November had an excellent itinerary and was the main reason why my wife and I booked it. At £5200 with the top drinks package, we thought it was very good value for money. We had an inside cabin on deck 10 which we were very happy with. At 190 square feet it was significantly larger than many other cruise lines. The sister ship to Ambience, ...
I went on this cruise with 2 first time cruisers and with a little trepidation, I had booked through a local travel agency and cruising from our local port of Falmouth was a massive plus, onboarding was seamless. I have done many cruises and recently been on Britannia to the fjords and wondered how Ambassador would compare. The warmest welcome at sea lived up to its promise, the attention to ...
We usually cruise Viking Cruises, but although lovely they are very pricey and are overwhelmingly aimed at the American guest population. We decided to try Ambassador as a UK, lower budget, no-fly cruise line to see what the alternative could be. We chose an inside cabin (though not the lowest category) to see what we got for our money. We had the advantage of a launch deal a year before we sailed ...
This was our first cruise with Ambassador ( and we never sailed with Cruise and Maritime ) as we wanted a small ship experience sailing from the UK. This was our first cruise since 2018 and first time abroad since covid. The ship overall was very good. The ship is in excellent condition for an older ship. The interior is modern and attractive. The lounges and bars are very comfortable. We ...
This is my "TRUE" account of what an Ambience cruise is like.
Firstly It never reached the 2 ports in Greenland nor Reykjavik in Iceland. A port in Canada was also missed. Instead we visited Cobh in Ireland and Honfluer in France.
The cabins are clean, have good storage and the public rooms are in good condition. There are though some musty smells and urine smells in the corridors. The ...