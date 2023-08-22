If you like British food with the occasional Indian dish you’re in luck. All three main restaurants have virtually the same menus so you won’t miss out if you want to go casual in the buffet, although it’s a much nicer experience in waiter-served Buckingham and Holyrood restaurants.

Drinks are reasonably priced at £3.65 for a small glass of house wine, £6 for cocktails and £4.95 for a pint of draught beer – with drinks tips included in your daily £6 gratuity.

Alcoholic drinks packages are £33 per person, per night, for house brands and from £38 for house and premium drinks plus speciality tea and coffee.

Free Restaurants Onboard Ambition

You can eat virtually all day on Ambassador Ambition. Borough Market on Deck 11 serves breakfast from 7-10am, offering full English, an omelette station, cold cuts and pastries.

There are three or four main choices for lunch from 11.30am-2.30pm, usually a fish, meat and vegetarian dish and there are plenty of salads. Afternoon tea is from 3.30-4.30pm with a good selection of savouries and cakes, while dinner is from 6-9pm and features the same choice as at Buckingham and Holyrood restaurants. There are gluten-free and vegan options for all meal times.

Buckingham Restaurant on Deck 5 opens for breakfast at 7am until 9.30am. Waiters take you to a table and bring tea or coffee but you help yourself from the hot and cold buffet or order at the omelette station. The choice is the same as Borough Market but less frenetic and the crockery is nicer.

Buckingham’s lunch is a brief midday to 1pm affair and dinner a strict two sittings but the evening atmosphere is lively – the staff are excellent – and one of the formal nights has a Baked Alaska parade.

Holyrood Restaurant on Deck 5 takes 196 people and is for suite passengers, although others may be accommodated if there’s room. It is open for dinner, with two sittings, and has the same menu as Buckingham Restaurant.

Alfresco Pizza Grill near the pools is open from midday to 2.30pm and 3-6pm. Its menu changes daily so it may have burgers, tacos, potato wedges and salad as well as pizza.

What Restaurants Cost Extra On Ambition?

There are three paid-for speciality restaurants on Ambassador’s Ambition that are perfect for special celebrations or just a change of scenery at dinner.

Saffron

$$

Quite possibly the best £16.95 you can spend on Ambassador’s Ambition. This intimate Indian restaurant has its own space, rather than being at the side of a walk-through area, so it feels like a proper restaurant and the menu is fabulous. You just choose your main course from a short list of crowd pleasers such as butter chicken and lamb rogan josh, then the starters and pudding are the same for everyone – kebab, chicken tikka, paneer, naan bread, samosas to start with chocolate kulfi among the three small dishes for dessert.

Lupino’s

$$

Lupino’s is a very reasonable £14.95 and the food is delicious, with a mezze-like starter of six dishes such as hummus, garlic prawns and Spanish meat balls, a choice of four main dishes including sea bass and veal, then Lupino’s trilogy of three taster deserts – Baklava, Crema Catalona and Tiramisu. However, while it works well in warmer climates its position on the deck near Borough Market means it may not be very warm for northern Europe itineraries.

Chef’s Table

$$$$

It’s amazing how secluded this small section of Buckingham Restaurant feels once the purple gauze curtains are closed around the large table for up to 12 diners. Guests are welcomed with a glass of prosecco and an amuse-bouche before taking a tour of the galley, then the Executive Chef explains the inspiration behind every dish as each of the 10 courses are served. At £89 per person this is not cheap but it does include wine pairings throughout. Let Reception know you’re interested in taking part and when there are eight to12 guests signed up they’ll arrange it.

Ice Cream Shop

$

More a trolley than a shop, there’s a selection of yummy ice cream on Deck 11 near the pool. Prices start at £1.50 for one scoop.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Ambition Ship

If you like Indian dishes, Saffron is undoubtedly the best-value paid-for food experience on the ship. There’s heaps to eat, beautifully presented by knowledgeable staff who are dressed for the part in gorgeous uniforms of gold tunics and turbans.

Tip

Saffron gets booked up quickly so get your name down as soon as possible.