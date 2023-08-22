What to Expect in Rooms on Ambition Cruise Ship

The beds have supremely comfortable mattresses, which is wonderful, but it’s the in-cabin kettle for tea and coffee plus UK electrical sockets that will be most appreciated by British guests.

Other facilities are much as you would expect: a wall-mounted flat screen TV, hairdryer, toiletries, safe and USB ports for charging phones. However, there are no fridges except in suites and some smaller cabins may only have one UK plug socket.

Suites get a welcome bottle of wine and bottle of water but afterwards have a paid-for mini bar and other cabins must pay for water.

Cabins are cleaned once a day but there is no evening turn down, which is not a problem unless you want a chocolate before bed. You can get 24-hour room service but there is a supplementary cost.

Also, passengers with mobility scooters must store their vehicles inside their cabins and as there are only two accessible cabins this will affect what size cabin they choose.

Go for the Suite Life on Ambition Cruise Ship

There are 113 suites, all in prime positions with the very best at the back of the ship for great views. As well as more living space, featuring a sofa and coffee table, they have bigger outside areas than in Balcony Cabins.

Other benefits include priority embarkation and a bottle of house wine and mineral water on arrival. Complimentary canapes are delivered before dinner, which will be in the smaller Holyrood Restaurant.

Suites have much bigger bathrooms than standard cabins, with baths as well as showers plus bathrobes and slippers.

Other nice touches include binoculars and a world atlas, tucked away in a cupboard, and most have walk-in wardrobes.

Tip:

Premium and De Luxe suites have Segrafredo coffee makers but only two Nespresso-style pods a day so bring your own supply.

Cabin Bathrooms on Ambition Cruise Ship

Most cabins have brand new bathrooms so there are no flappy plastic shower curtains and sinks are stylish with mirrors that light up and have a small magnified section. Suites have baths and showers, while cabins have powerful modern showers. Hand soap, shower gel and shampoo are in wall dispensers but you might want to take your own conditioner.

Cabins to Avoid on Ambition Cruise Ship

Guests in cabins towards the front of Deck 7 near The Cavern have to put up with a lot of people passing by their doors. Some may be affected by noise, which could also be a problem for Deck 8’s forward cabins.

Our Cabin Recommendations on Ambition

Budget:

Inside cabins are the same size as Ocean View cabins with the same décor, bathrooms and facilities but cheaper prices. They’re particularly good for Midnight Sun cruises if you don’t want to be woken by an early dawn.

Splurge:

Got the cash? Go for the De Luxe Suites at the back of Deck 7 and 8 – although the three Premium Suites on Deck 12, and the 12 Premium Balcony cabins on Deck 9 and 10, have the same great views.

Solo:

Most have double beds or two twins, except Deck 7’s category 1S and 6S which are smaller and only have single beds.