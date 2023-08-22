Theatre and Shows on Ambassador Ambition

Ambition has really nailed cruise ship entertainment that has something for everyone, with its small and very talented theatre group as well as wonderful singers and dancers, plus some well-chosen solo entertainers such as comedians and musicians.

The Palladium theatre is supremely comfortable and fills up quickly for its two nightly shows, which on our cruise included a fantastic version of My Fair Lady called Wouldn’t It Be Luvverly -- featuring most of the original songs. There were a couple of plays, a couple of all-singing all-dancing nights such as Rock (rock songs) and Cirque de Luminaire (fantastic costumes) plus the music of Simon & Garfunkel in a clever story set on a train.

The Cavern, directly above the theatre has live music at night and sometimes a silent disco but it also has some excellent comedy sketches and game shows from the four-person Theatre At Sea group. Daytime quizzes and bingo are also held here and occasional Silver Screen film showings.

Most nights there’s classical music at The Clifton Lounge. When we were on board, Kazakhstan identical twins Alina and Marina played the piano and violin here every night. The Pendennis Bar had a regular pianist and after 11.15pm it had cabaret shows and other live music.

Daily Things to do on Ambition

You might want to join a free Mind Body & Soul daily Morning Stretch in the gym at 9.30am or Walk The Deck on Deck 12’s jogging and walking track at 10am.

There’s usually a Morning Trivia session in Pendennis Bar on Deck 5 or Deck 7’s The Cavern and late-afternoon bingo is always popular, (£6 for three games).

Sea days are jam-packed with art lessons at the craft tables in Grafton Street on Deck 6 and more free Mind, Body & Soul lessons such as Choir Class in the Pendennis Bar and beginners’ Spin Class in the gym.

Lectures are mostly on sea days and on our Iceland itinerary two members of the ocean wildlife charity ORCA not only hosted deck watches looking for whales and dolphins but also gave talks and held workshops on how to identify whales.

All cruises have expert lecturers and we learned about Iceland’s geology and its volcanoes and heard from a West End and opera director.

There’s also a good choice of excursions, or ‘destination experiences’. On our Icelandic trip these included a boat trip to see puffins, another involved a trip to GeoSea thermal pools and the island’s mighty Godafoss waterfall, while from the capital Reykjavik there’s a trip to see the lava fields, volcanoes and steaming vents and boiling springs.

Nightlife on Ambition

They might be mostly over 50 but Ambassador Ambition’s passengers take the cruise line’s ‘Enjoy Yourself’ catchphrase seriously. Bars were comfortably busy before and after dinner, the theatre was full every night and The Cavern’s 11pm ABBA Party went down a storm.

Ambition Cruise Ship Bars and Lounges

Our picks

For cocktails and classical music: The Clifton Lounge

An oasis of calm, with peaceful tan and copper tones,

this is the perfect place for a pre or post-dinner cocktail listening to classical musicians. Twins Alina and Marina were excellent.

For a pint:

The Cavern Bar is popular day and night for a beer, whether it’s a £4.95 pint of John Smith’s, £4.25 can of draught Guinness or £3.55 bottle of Newcastle Brown Ale. This is the place for daytime quizzes, bingo, comedy sketches and nights dancing to live music.

For the nightcap:

The Angel Bar on Deck 6 is the place to go after a show. It’s very close to The Palladium theatre and after a brandy or glass of Scotch you can get a breath of fresh air before bedtime on the Promenade decks outside. It’s named after The Angel of The North sculpture at Gateshead and has rust-red armchairs and bar stools and wonderful Victorian tile patterned carpet.

For a caffeine kick:

Pendennis Bar has a café bar feel and during the day it’s a nice place for a speciality coffee or premium tea served in lovely glass teapots. There’s a section with comfortable armchairs that’s particularly relaxing by day, although at night this is more of a music destination.

Casino

There is no casino on Ambition.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Ambition

There are three pools on Ambassador’s Ambition, two on Deck 11 and a small splash pool at the front of Deck 12 on one of the sun decks. The Lido Deck pools are side-by-side, one for swimming in and the other for sitting among jets of water. There are also two hot tubs each side of the pools, which were in demand despite cool temperatures on our Icelandic cruise, which is not something you could say for the sea water pools. Only a few hardy souls took a dip.

Sundecks on Ambition

Most of the sun decks on Ambassador’s Ambition are around the pools on Deck 11 and at the front and back of Deck12, with two small sun terraces hidden away on Deck 14, right at the top of the ship. The Lido Deck’s free cabanas were popular for curling up out of the wind.

Services & Wi-Fi on Ambition

speak to Reception or dial 5000 to book speciality restaurants or request items for your cabin. There’s a self-service laundry; church services on Sundays and Wi-Fi packages start from £9.99 for 60 minutes, with seven-day packages at £90.

Spa and Thermal Suite on Ambition

The Green Sea Spa is on Deck 11 next to the gym and has a pleasant cream and blue reception area with several well-equipped treatment rooms as well as a hair and nail salon with large windows overlooking the sea. Usually open from 8am to 9pm, treatments range from all the usual massages and facials for different skin types to Asian therapies and Ayurveda therapies and wraps. Most are surprisingly affordable. Facials start from £47 for 45 minutes and massages are from £44 for 30 minutes, expertly done with the minimum of post-treatment hard-sell.

Tip

The spa’s lovely sauna and steam room are free to use and staff will give you a locker key in exchange for your cabin card.

Fitness and Gym on Ambition

Ambassador’s Ambition has a good-sized complimentary gym with running machines, cross-trainers and weight lifting equipment but it also has a few dozen bikes for spin classes and plenty of mats for exercise classes that are free.

From free early morning stretch classes with a little yoga thrown in to beginners’ spin classes, the gym is yet another example of Ambassador Cruise Line’s great value.

There is equipment for cleaning machines before and after use and you can help yourself to a glass of lemon peel-infused water whenever you want.

There’s also a walking and jogging track on Deck 12, free table tennis on Deck 11 and free dance classes.

Is Ambition Family Friendly?

Ambassador’s Ambition, like its sister ship Ambience, is adult-only with 18 the minimum age for passengers. Unlike Ambience, it does not plan to have multi-generation cruises during school holidays for 2023 or 2024.