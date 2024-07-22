Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ambience

It was a last-minute choice of cruise but we fell on our feet. Ambassador is targeted at the over 50s and most cruises are adult only. The Ambiance is not the most modern ship but it is immaculately maintained with the crew doing constant work to ensure it stays that way. Yes, some of the windows were blown and foggy, as many others have mentioned, but it made no impact to our holiday. ...