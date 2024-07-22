"We spoke to many people who had been on previous cruises on the ship and were disappointed to discover that the more professional staff had all been moved onto the new ship Ambition.First impression of the ship was good - cabin spacious and well equipped and public areas clean and smart...."Read More
First time with Ambassador cruises, I must write that everything was excellent, from embarkation, which was quick and easy, on board in 5mins. The restaurants and food were all fantastic with so much choice, we tended to go for breakfast in the main restaurant and have dinner in the Borough Market at a time that suited us better, it was the same food as in the main restaurant.
The ...
The trip as to the places was good however the food was apparently appalling in every way cold under cooked fish eggs not fresh
Cold plates and poor fruit with cheesecake from the cheapest store
This will go to court and over charging for tips which is theft
I've never been so badly treated on a holiday by a cruise company and they don't care less the staff where rude and ...
My wife is a stroke recoverer and wheelchair dependent. We are seasoned cruisers having cruised with all the major cruiselines over many years before my wife had her stroke. After two years from her stroke we decided to try cruising again since several weekends at Warners were very successful. I approached my usual travel agent with the brief of a cruise for my wife and I, anywhere, sailing from ...
This was a 21 night cruise to the Mediterranean calling at 11 ports. This is why we choose Ambassador - they are generally port heavy and we're not that keen on sea days.
The Good:
1.The first thing to say is that the staff are mostly very friendly and helpful - from managers to maintenance and better than some other cruise lines. Slightly let down in the duty free - perhaps they just ...
The good things:
Sailed from Tilbury 40 minutes from home and was visiting ports I was interested in including 2 new ones.
Embarkation is brilliant, step out of the car and onto the ship within 10 minutes. No waiting or queuing.
Disembarkation is good although can be queues to leave if you time it wrong.
Cabin: We tried an inside on deck 10. It was comfortable, beds and pillows are ...
There’s something rather special about Ambience. An elegant, stylish and intimate ship, easy to find your way around with an instantly welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff. My cruise onboard Ambience was a 5-night Bank Holiday cruise from The London Cruise Terminal at Tilbury with calls at Zeebrugge, Bremerhaven and Amsterdam before returning to Tilbury.
Embarkation at Tilbury was a breeze. ...
It was a last-minute choice of cruise but we fell on our feet.
Ambassador is targeted at the over 50s and most cruises are adult only. The Ambiance is not the most modern ship but it is immaculately maintained with the crew doing constant work to ensure it stays that way. Yes, some of the windows were blown and foggy, as many others have mentioned, but it made no impact to our holiday. ...
Family of 7 older adults with our 84 yr old mum whose last main tick on her Bucket List was to see the Norwegian Fjords. From Boarding to disembarkation we all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and we had very few complaints. OK, if you were there to be picky the air con wasn't very controllable and a little cold at times, but overall we would still rate this a 5 star trip of a lifetime. Food ...
First time with Ambassador and was really impressed. The menu in the Holyrood restaurant was very good, food delicious and service excellent. The self service area was very busy at time, I liked the food choices. Plenty of activities if you wanted to join in. Staff were amazing in all areas of the ship. We had a suite, some good benefits. Evening restaurant, canapés, lovely balcony. The suite size ...
On the Ambience UK cruise 22/07/24-02/08/24. Overall the cruise has been good, the food nice but for me it has been overshadowed by how I was spoken to by customer services. I don't like being treated like a fool and a company seemingly hellbent on every last penny.
On a few days, where I need to work I've bought internet packages. These are expensive for what they are, but they work and the ...