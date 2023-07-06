There are a total of 20 cabin category types onboard Ambience, but essentially, they are either inside, outside, balcony and suites, and like most cruise ships, they are largely graded on their location on the ship.

Ambassador Cruise Line should be commended for its solo cabin offering -- there are a total of 89 cabins on Ambience that have been allocated for single occupancy -- from the superior inside cabin category through to the superior plus balcony cabin.

The proportion of balcony cabins is just over 23% (184) and they are saved for Deck 10 and 11 -- but given the ship was built in 1991, this was a generous amount at the time.

There are total of 13 accessible cabins on Ambience across all categories.

What to Expect in Rooms on Ambience Cruise Ship

All cabins and suites regardless of category have tea and coffee making facilities (and real milk!), flat-screen TV, a fridge, hair dryer and a safe. There are also UK three-pin electrical sockets and USB ports, but in the standard cabins it appeared there was only one of each which can sometimes be troublesome when you need to charge or use various electrical items.

One thing's for sure on Ambience, both the inside and outside cabins are fairly spacious -- at around 17.7 sqm, while balcony cabins are 19.5 sqm. What we loved, was that they all have ample storage space including numerous drawers and a wardrobe with more than enough coat hangers.

The cabins are comfortable, light and clean, but they don't have the contemporary feel like the rest of the ship. All cabins have new mattresses and bedding fitted -- and the mattresses were in fact chosen by Ambassador Cruise Line CEO Christian Verhoung himself.

Go for the Suite Life on Ambience Cruise Ship

There are a total of 50 suites onboard Ambience, located on Deck 11 -- and they really are a great addition.

Both the 14 deluxe suites (51.8 sqm with a 6.2 sqm balcony) and the 36 junior suites (34.5 sqm with a 4.3 sqm balcony) have been newly-decorated and have some great added extras.

The interiors are modern and fresh, and the deluxe suites really do feel super spacious with a great separate sitting area, a bath and shower, dressing area and a second flat-screen TV as well as a Nespresso machine, bathrobes and slippers.

Fresh fruit, water and daily canapes are delivered and binoculars, an umbrella and a world atlas are also provided for suite guests.

Tip: If you book a suite, be sure to take advantage of the extra perks which include dedicated check-in/disembarkation waiting areas, late-check out and a discounted laundry service.

Cabin Bathrooms on Ambience Cruise Ship

It's a similar story to the cabins, in that the older cabin bathrooms on Ambience are not the best. The dreaded clingy shower curtain makes an appearance, and the combined shampoo and conditioner dispenser isn't something to shout about. There are however some pluses; the shower is surprisingly powerful and again, there are ample cabinets for storing your toiletries.

Cabins to Avoid on Ambience Cruise Ship

If you want to be in a quieter part of the ship avoid the cabins on Deck 5 and 6 that are located near Centre Court as the noise from entertainment, bars and reception could be bothersome.

Our Cabin Recommendations on Ambience

Budget: If you plan to spend most of your time out of the room, then book an inside cabin. The same size as most of the outside cabins, they are a great cost-saver.

Splurge: If the budget allows, the 14 deluxe suites on the aft of Deck 11 are worth the extra spend.

Solo: There is a choice of 89 in total, across all cabin categories.