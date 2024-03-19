International hotel brand Aman will enter the world of ocean cruising with a 100-passenger yacht-style vessel. With a working name of Aman at Sea -- and an official name to be announced at a later date -- it is one of a growing number of upscale ships being launched by hotel groups including Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons.

The ultra-luxury Aman at Sea is expected to have two crew members to each passenger. Aman currently operates the Amandira, a traditional two-masted ship that sails in Indonesia and offers bespoke voyages for ten guests with a crew of 14. Aman at Sea is a joint venture with Cruise Saudi, which was launched in 2021 to develop the cruise industry in the region.

Aman at Sea Deck Plans Will Feature All-Suite Accommodations and Helipads

Aimed at replicating the character and vibe of Aman's resorts, hotels and private residences, Aman at Sea will have 50 suites, each with its own private balcony. The vessel has been designed by the Netherland-based company Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, which specializes in superyachts.

The ship will combine contemporary style with Aman's eastern heritage, and will include several dining options including an informal all-day restaurant and international dining venues. There will be a lounge, Aman Spa -- complete with Japanese garden -- and the Beach Club offering passengers direct access to the water via the yacht's stern. There will also be two helipads to take passengers on airborne adventures in various destinations.

Aman will announce further details about the design at a later date. In the meantime, the Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, Vlad Doronin, has said the vessel will introduce "a whole new category" to the cruise market.

Speaking at the T. Mariotti shipyard he said: "The steel cutting signifies a key milestone in the development of Aman at Sea and my strategic evolution of the brand, as we continue to diversify our geographical portfolio on land and at sea to offer exceptional travel experiences which deliver Aman's core values of privacy, peace, generosity of space and unparalleled service. We are partnering with T. Mariotti to bring to life our pioneering vision for Aman at Sea, providing a whole new category in on the water exploration."

Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T. Mariotti, added: "Steel cutting is the first tangible mark of this unprecedented project which will bring the luxury on the sea to new heights, never explored before. We at T. Mariotti shipyard are extremely excited and proud to partner with Aman in undertaking this challenge, which confirms our leading position in the ultraluxury market on the sea."

Aman at Sea Will Feature Green Technology

Being constructed at T. Mariotti in Italy, Aman at Sea will be the shipyard's first dual fuel powered vessel capable of exceeding environmental standards when it is delivered and into the future. Aman at Sea will be capable of running on both marine diesel oil and methanol; the latter cutting carbon dioxide emissions by up to 95 percent compared with conventional marine fuels.

Aman at Sea's Launch Date is 2027

Aman at Sea is slated to enter service in 2027, with the exact date and details of the inaugural voyage yet to be announced.

Aman at Sea Will Sail Global Itineraries

While details of the ship's itineraries and sailing regions have not yet been revealed, Aman has said the vessel will sail the "world's seas and oceans".

Aman at Sea Stats

The ship will be 23,000 gross tons and carries 100 passengers at full capacity and will likely have a 2:1 crew to guest ratio.