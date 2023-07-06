  • Write a Review
Amadeus Symphony Review

MS Amadeus Symphony, built in 2003, is 361 feet long and 1,566 tons. It features four decks: the Sun Deck and three passenger decks whimsically named after famous Austrian composers -- Mozart, Strauss and Haydn. Its 68 standard cabins are 161 square feet. The 25 cabins on the lowest (Haydn) deck feature windows, while the 27 on the second (Strauss) deck feature panoramic windows. The 17 cabins on the third (Mozart) deck feature French balconies. All four suites -- found on the Mozart Deck -- have French balconies and are 236 square feet. All cabins have twin beds that can be pushed together to form queen beds. They also have seating areas, cabinets, showers, TVs and phones. Suites feature bathtubs, sofa beds and minibars.

Passengers spend their leisure time on the Sun Deck, where they can take in the sights from deck chairs or while practicing their putting on the boat's putting green. It also features a walking track and a giant chessboard.

Meals are served in the Panorama Restaurant on the Mozart Deck, where passengers can grab light bites in the early morning or a buffet breakfast a little later. Lunch is served either buffet style or standard sit-down, while dinners are five-course gourmet affairs complete with complimentary regional red and white wines. Produce is fresh, regional and seasonal. Passengers can indulge in an afternoon tea and cake service and a midnight snack, too.

Other amenities include a fitness room, a hairdresser, Internet station, Panorama Cafe and Panorama and Lido bars.

On excursions, passengers can use Symphony's complimentary bikes and wireless audio tour systems.

Launched: 2003

Amadeus Symphony Cruiser Reviews

Excellent Services

We took two river cruises (back to back), the first week was with Amadeus Diamond and the second week with Amadeus Symphony.Read More
canacruise

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Great Food, Ship Fair, Itinerary OK

We had perfect weather which allowed us to stay on top a lot.First of all, the food was great at lunch and dinner.Read More
hhishome

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

The French Savoir Vivre Cruise with Amadeus

There were some great shore excursions, usually one in the morning and one in the afternoon, timed so that you were on the boat for lunch, which was never included in the excursions.There was a sun deck where one could sit and enjoy the passing scenery, but it was often closed as the boat went under so many low bridges; in fact, during the week there was only one afternoon where I was able to take advantage of the sun deck.Read More
hjonesva

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Nice trip through the wine country and the South of France.

Red and white wines were served with lunch and dinner, but if you wanted a soft drink, you had to buy one.There was not much of a selection at lunch, but you could order a hamburger and fries if you did not like the daily offering.Read More
jkw99

First Time Cruiser

Age 80s

