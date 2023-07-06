One cabin is available for passengers who require wheelchairs. All cabins are designed for no more than two passengers.

Standard cabins are smartly laid out, making the most of the space. Bathrooms are located next to the beds, separated from the living spaces by a sliding opaque glass pocket doors. Likewise, in each cabin, a large four-drawer wall unit provides space for clothes in addition to surface space for everyday items. A small seating area, featuring a comfy gray chair and ottoman, is located next to the windows.

Each cabin features two twin beds that can be combined to form a queen-sized bed, though a small gap between the beds remains. Cabins also have closets and glass-enclosed showers. Amenities include in-room safes, hair dryers, alarm clocks, phones, robes, slippers and bottles of L'Occitane toiletries: lotion, bath gel, shampoo and conditioner, as well as bar soap. Outlets are numerous, though only one per cabin works with U.S. plugs; the remaining outlets require a standard European two-prong device or converter. We also loved the motion-sensitive LED nightlight, located in the bathroom.

Large, flat-screen TVs offer a variety of stations in English and German. They have a selection of complimentary on-demand movies that include newer releases in addition to older flicks.

Silver offers 12 suites (258 square feet each), all located on the Mozart Deck. Suites have full balconies (27 square feet) that each includes two black-and-white wicker chairs and a small, pink plush table. Suites feature the same amenities as standard cabins, as well as mini-bars. Beginning in 2014, suite passengers will be assigned a personal concierge. They'll also get coffee room service each morning.

All cabins boast "Do Not Disturb" lights, rather than the traditional paper signs. Unfortunately, the lights are located in a spot that is easy to miss, and we found we were "disturbed" several times despite having the light on.

Silver doesn't feature self-service laundry facilities, but passengers can send out their laundry for washing or pressing for a fee.