At night, the Sun Deck serves as the spot for alfresco cocktail parties. When the weather is cooler, the action moves inside to the Panorama Bar, which hosts a cocktail hour each night before dinner and has live music throughout the cruise. All sailings include a welcome cocktail reception, Captain's Gala Dinner and crew show.
Onboard entertainment and lectures are shaped by the theme of the cruise. A classical music cruise, for example, might include lectures on concerts and a live onboard show from a string trio, while a Classical Rhine cruise might include a Dutch folklore show.
Excursions, of course, are the heart of the entertainment, and these change depending on the itinerary and theme of each cruise. For the most part, excursions are not included in the cost of the cruise fares, but passengers can book one or several, depending on their needs. Excursions can be booked a la carte or through a package, which provides a savings of about 20 percent. Amadeus offers three levels of packages: Package A, which provides excursions in a couple of ports; B, which offers more excursions in more ports; and C, which is the most inclusive and the highest priced. With Option C, you'll end up doing at least one excursion in each port. Those who book excursions are provided a Quietvox system. Passengers wear earpieces and receivers, while tour guides speak into a transmitter. This means passengers can go at their own pace among the group without missing what the tour guide is saying. Passengers can book excursions ahead of time or by filling out a form once onboard and turning it into the concierge.
Those who would rather explore on their own can borrow one of five cruiser bikes to take into that day's city. Amadeus recommends reserving them a day ahead of time but will supply them if they are available that day.
Our favorite public room onboard Silver is the Amadeus Club, located at the aft on the Mozart Deck. It's a comfortable space with plenty of chairs and tables and unimpeded views of the outside. The decor is nautical, with models of sailing ships and a replica bell. The spot also houses Silver's self-service tea and coffee area, where passengers can whip up their own cappuccinos or espressos and choose from 16 varieties of tea.
Silver's Internet cafe and library are also located in the Amadeus Club. Passengers can use one of the two computers here to log onto the Net for a rate of 30 euros a week, 50 euros for two weeks or 3 euros per hour. Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship, though it's spotty when going through locks and farther from larger cities.
The library, which consists of one bookshelf, includes about 75 books, available in several languages. It works on the honor system. Passengers can also borrow games, such as Scrabble, Uno and playing cards, from the library.
Located at the ship's bow, River Terrace is an open-air seating area that serves as an extension of the Panorama Bar. The views are lovely, but smoking is permitted in this area.
A small gift shop is located onboard, near the concierge desk on the Strauss Deck. There you can buy jewelry and other trinkets, as well as stamps for mailing items.
When weather is pleasant, the Sun Deck functions as the hub of activity for Silver. The top deck has plenty of lounge chairs from which to watch the passing scenery. It also has an oversized chessboard, shuffleboard and golf green for putting practice. Smoking is permitted there. There is no pool onboard.
Amadeus Silver has a two-story fitness facility that includes four pieces of cardio equipment: a treadmill, rowing machine and two exercise bikes. There are no free weights or weight machines. It also has wooden "stall bars," which allow exercisers to perform various activities using their body weight.
Massages are available on Silver in the small spa, and reservations are encouraged. Massages cost 30 euros for 25 minutes and 60 euros for 50 minutes.
Silver also offers haircutting and -styling services for men and women in its beauty salon, located on the Haydn Deck. Services range from about 9 to 30 euros.
Tips for massage and salon services are not included in the price and should be paid in cash.
While children are permitted onboard Amadeus Silver, there are no facilities or activities specifically designed for them. We had no children on our sailing. If a large number of children were to sail, Amadeus would provide an onboard host to care for and entertain the children.
* May require additional fees