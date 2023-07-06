Entertainment & Activities

At night, the Sun Deck serves as the spot for alfresco cocktail parties. When the weather is cooler, the action moves inside to the Panorama Bar, which hosts a cocktail hour each night before dinner and has live music throughout the cruise. All sailings include a welcome cocktail reception, Captain's Gala Dinner and crew show.

Onboard entertainment and lectures are shaped by the theme of the cruise. A classical music cruise, for example, might include lectures on concerts and a live onboard show from a string trio, while a Classical Rhine cruise might include a Dutch folklore show.

Excursions, of course, are the heart of the entertainment, and these change depending on the itinerary and theme of each cruise. For the most part, excursions are not included in the cost of the cruise fares, but passengers can book one or several, depending on their needs. Excursions can be booked a la carte or through a package, which provides a savings of about 20 percent. Amadeus offers three levels of packages: Package A, which provides excursions in a couple of ports; B, which offers more excursions in more ports; and C, which is the most inclusive and the highest priced. With Option C, you'll end up doing at least one excursion in each port. Those who book excursions are provided a Quietvox system. Passengers wear earpieces and receivers, while tour guides speak into a transmitter. This means passengers can go at their own pace among the group without missing what the tour guide is saying. Passengers can book excursions ahead of time or by filling out a form once onboard and turning it into the concierge.

Those who would rather explore on their own can borrow one of five cruiser bikes to take into that day's city. Amadeus recommends reserving them a day ahead of time but will supply them if they are available that day.