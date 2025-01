Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Amadeus Silver III

Cruise was with an alumni association and the itinerary looked good. The Amadeus Silver 3 is promoted as having the luxury of a 5 star hotel, but in my opinion fell far short, and it was not priced as an economy cruise. It was a combination of many small things that were frustrating. Despite there being a heat wave, a 1 liter water bottle in the cabin is filled twice a day. Any additional ...