The color palette for all cabins is a sophisticated combination of blue, gold and taupe, with an elegant fabric-covered wall behind the bed (which can be configured as a twin or double in all cabins, with individual duvets). There is plenty of room for suitcases to be stowed under the bed after unpacking. Standard amenities in all cabins include climate control, large flat-screen multi-function TV, full-length mirror, proper plug-in hair dryer, direct dial telephone, safes, an emergency alarm and, to round off the day, a chocolate on the pillow at bedtime. Complimentary bottles of water are not provided (unless you are a U.K. passenger who has booked through Fred. Olsen River Cruises) and a 75cl bottle is left in each cabin which costs €3.70 and is replaced when required. The onboard tap water is of drinking water quality, however since it is stored in tanks it is not fresh running water.

The walk-in wardrobe is accessed by a door, which automatically activates the interior light when opened. It has a full-length mirror on the facing wall and two hanging shelves, with free rather than fixed hangers on one side. The opposite side comprises full-length hanging space and open shelving, including a safe.

Elsewhere, cabins have ample soft-close storage units, two bedside cabinets with draws, plus open shelves for smaller items. There is ample lighting set in the ceiling, along with individual reading lights on each side of the bed. The onboard voltage is 220 volts with European two-pin sockets, so passengers need to bring adapters for their electronic devices as adapters are not available onboard. Cabins have a good number of sockets that are easy to reach. There is a night light located beneath the storage unit next to the bathroom door, which can be switched off. There is also a volume control dial for onboard announcements. A daily program, outlining the following day's timetable, including shore excursions, mealtimes, activities, weather forecast and the ship's arrival and departure times is left in the cabin at nightly turndown.

TV programs include CNN, BBC World and a variety of English, German, French and Italian channels, along with films and audio channels. Features of the interactive TV also include a message system, map, weather update, the ship's daily program and access to your onboard account. PCs and other devices can be linked to the TV to watch films, play music, share photos and other applications.

Bathrooms are a good size, with a large walk-in shower that occupies the length of one side of the wall and is accessed by a door. It has one overhead adjustable shower nozzle, plus a second mid-height showerhead that can be used fixed or handheld. An excellent feature is the large shelf running beneath the main shower head -- which houses the smaller shower head fixing and shower controls -- which provides a large amount of storage space for shampoo, soap and other bathroom toiletries. Much better than the usual tiny rack or soap dish! There is also an extending washing line. Again, there is ample storage space in the bathroom area, with two hooks on the back of the bathroom door, plus towel rails. There is a large mirror over the wash basin plus a round plastic stool -- another nice touch. Small bottles of Rituals shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion, and a soap bar, are provided and replenished as needed. Other amenities include a free-standing shaving/makeup mirror, shaver socket, shower cap, emery board and cotton buds.

All cabins have a dressing table/desk and a free-standing table, with different types of seating depending on the cabin category.

Two pairs of cabins on the lower Haydn Deck can be configured as connecting cabins. There are no adapted or wheelchair accessible cabins.

Riverview: The ship's 72 standard staterooms are spread between the Haydn, Strauss and Mozart decks. The 18 cabins on the lower Haydn Deck measure 172 square feet and have a long fixed window running along the upper wall at water level. Instead of a chair, they have a fixed, curved couch big enough for two. The other standards cabins -- 35 on the middle Strauss Deck and 19 on the upper Mozart Deck -- are identical and measure 188 square feet. They have two chairs and a drop-down panoramic window, where the top half can be completely lowered.

Suite: The 12 suites are located midship on the upper Mozart Deck and measure 284 square feet. They have a walkout balcony with enough room to sit on the padded wicker stool (some passengers use the bathroom stool to provide a second seat). There is no table, but the one inside the cabin can be used, as the panoramic French windows slide to one side. The sitting area inside the cabin comprises a large L-shaped sofa, which can also be used as a day bed, and an additional small table. There is a large double shelving unit and one shelf is stocked with a variety of novels and nonfiction books that passengers can read during the cruise. Suites contain a stocked mini-bar, which is replenished as needed. Items include sodas, priced at €2.30, beer for €3.40, spirit miniatures from €4.50 and wine, priced at €4.90 for a 20cl bottle of sauvignon blanc or cabernet Syrah and €26 for a 20cl bottle of Moet & Chandon Champagne. Passengers in suites also get robes and slippers.