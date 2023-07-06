Sailing on flexible and competitively priced itineraries, the 168-passenger vessel is the near identical sibling to Amadeus Silver II, which debuted in 2015. The ship features some extra -- and often novel -- touches that you won't find on other river cruise lines, including spacious walk-in closets in all cabins, an onboard hairdresser, themed party night and late-night snacks.

Another difference is the a la carte excursion program. Most river cruise operators include a daily shore tour in the fare, irrespective of whether passengers want to go or not. On Amadeus, tours can be purchased individually or as part of a variety of packages.

Although Austrian-owned Amadeus is not a household name compared to other mainstream lines (and shouldn't be confused with AmaWaterways), it has an impressive pedigree and is one of the oldest river cruise companies in Europe. Martina and Wolfgang Luftner launched river cruise vacations more than 30 years ago, and the company remains a family-run organization based in Innsbruck. In recent years, it has been marketing cruises outside its homeland, and English is the primary onboard language alongside German.

The ship boasts a modern, elegant decor, and in a nod to its Austrian heritage includes a Viennese cafe. The multilingual crew members are unfailing friendly and helpful, and as the ship carries less passengers than some other vessels of the same size, they provide a very efficient and personal service.

Amadeus is the only river cruise line in Europe to hold the Green Globe certification for sustainable travel. The award requires companies to demonstrate energy and water-saving measures, plus ongoing ecological awareness in everyday routines.

Amadeus Silver III sails on a variety of itineraries on the Rhine, Danube and Moselle.