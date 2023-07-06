Amadeus by Lueftner Cruises' newest ship, Amadeus Silver, is a sleek, modern river boat that combines elegance, exceptional dining and personalized service. While the company stops short of calling it the line's "flagship," it's clear Silver combines the best of its fleetmates: comfortable spaces, excellent service and interesting itineraries.

New onboard Amadeus Silver is River Terrace, an open-air space at the bow of the boat that provides unimpeded views of the lovely scenery of Europe's rivers. Also new to the ship are 12 cabins with walkout balconies. The Amadeus Club, a lounge that's standard on other ships in the line, returns on Silver with more space and great views from the aft. In fact, Silver is clearly designed with views in mind. Our favorite feature from Silver is the drop-down window (the line calls it a French balcony), available in 58 cabins onboard. When the windows are fully open, passengers can view the scenery without glass in their way; they can also lean out if they desire. We loved this for snapping pictures without the inevitable glare that comes from shooting through a window, a smart alternative to the traditional side-by-side French balcony.

Service is a highlight on Amadeus Silver, where crewmembers quickly learn passengers' names, cabin numbers and habits, and no request is too small. All crewmembers speak English and German, and a number of them are fluent in several other languages.

Cuisine onboard was also exemplary, with great attention paid to presentation and quality. Dishes reflect the company's roots (Austrian), as well as the regions through which Silver travels, such as the Netherlands and Germany.

Passengers on Amadeus sailings tend to book through travel agents, so partial ship charters are the norm rather than the exception. That means provided amenities, especially those in cabins, might change depending on how the cruise was booked.